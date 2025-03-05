News & Insights

Nexxen International Ltd. Reports Record Q4 2024 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Growth, Simplifies Trading Structure and Approves $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

March 05, 2025 — 07:41 am EST

Nexxen reported record quarterly and annual revenues in Q4 2024, with significant year-over-year growth in various sectors.

Quiver AI Summary

Nexxen International Ltd. reported strong financial results for Q4 2024, achieving record highs in Contribution ex-TAC, programmatic, and CTV revenues, with year-over-year growth of 16%, 15%, and 86%, respectively. The company also experienced a 38% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, boosting its Adjusted EBITDA Margin to 42%. In early 2025, Nexxen simplified its trading structure to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing and approved a new $50 million share repurchase program. For 2025, Nexxen anticipates Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $380 million and plans to invest in technology, data, and Generative AI to enhance customer targeting and performance. The company added numerous new customers and supply partners, positioning it well for future growth.

Potential Positives

  • Achieved all-time quarterly records in Contribution ex-TAC, programmatic revenue, and CTV revenue, indicating strong financial performance and growth across key business areas.
  • Significant year-over-year growth rates, including 86% in CTV revenue and 38% in Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting robust operational efficiency and a solid market position.
  • Launched a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program, demonstrating confidence in the company's value and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.
  • Streamlined trading structure by simplifying to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing, which is expected to enhance visibility among U.S. investors and potentially increase trading volume.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income shows a substantial increase (670%) year-over-year as indicated, yet the previous year resulted in a loss, which could raise concerns about sustainability and financial stability moving forward.
  • Despite a strong performance with record revenue growth, there are ongoing concerns regarding global economic conditions and geopolitical instability, such as the conflict in Israel, which could negatively impact future performance.
  • The share repurchase program, while potentially beneficial, highlights the company's practice of using cash on hand to buy back shares instead of investing in operational growth or expansion, which could be perceived as a lack of better reinvestment opportunities.

FAQ

What were Nexxen's financial highlights for Q4 2024?

Nexxen achieved all-time quarterly records in Contribution ex-TAC, programmatic revenue, and CTV revenue, with significant year-over-year growth.

How did Nexxen simplify its trading structure in 2025?

Nexxen streamlined to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing, delisting from AIM to enhance its U.S. investor presence.

What is Nexxen's planned share repurchase program for 2025?

Nexxen's Board approved a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program set to start after the current one concludes.

What growth did Nexxen project for 2025?

Nexxen anticipates approximately $380 million in Contribution ex-TAC and around $125 million in Adjusted EBITDA for 2025.

How much CTV revenue growth did Nexxen report in 2024?

Nexxen reported a remarkable 86% year-over-year growth in CTV revenue during Q4 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$NEXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $NEXN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Generated all-time quarterly Contribution ex-TAC, programmatic revenue and CTV revenue records


in Q4 2024


,


achieving


16%, 15%


,


and 86%


year-over-year growth, respectively




Attained 38% year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth in Q4 2024, while expanding Adjusted EBITDA Margin as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC to 42% from 35%




Simplified the Company’s stock exchange and trading structure in Q1 2025, streamlining to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing




Nexxen’s Board of Directors approved the launch of a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program following the completion of the currently ongoing program



NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, announced today its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.





Q4 2024 Financial Highlights





  • All-time quarterly record Contribution ex-TAC of $105.2 million, up 16% year-over-year


  • All-time quarterly record programmatic revenue of $98.7 million, up 15% year-over-year


  • All-time quarterly record CTV revenue of $37.0 million, up 86% year-over-year


  • CTV revenue increased to 38% of programmatic revenue from 23% in Q4 2023


  • Programmatic revenue reflected 88% of revenue compared to 90% in Q4 2023


  • Second-highest all-time quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $44.3 million, up 38% year-over-year, representing a 42% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (39% on a revenue basis), compared to 35% (33% on a revenue basis) in Q4 2023


  • Video revenue increased to 75% of programmatic revenue from 67% in Q4 2023


  • $187.1 million cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024, alongside $90 million undrawn on the Company’s revolving credit facility and no long-term debt following the full repayment of the Company’s $100 million outstanding principal long-term debt balance in April 2024





Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights





  • All-time annual record Contribution ex-TAC of $343.5 million, up 9% year-over-year


  • All-time annual record programmatic revenue of $324.5 million, up 9% year-over-year


  • All-time annual record CTV revenue of $113.8 million, up 33% year-over-year


  • CTV revenue increased to 35% of programmatic revenue from 29% in 2023


  • Programmatic revenue reflected 89% of revenue compared to 90% in 2023


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $114.6 million, up 38% year-over-year, representing a 33% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (31% on a revenue basis), compared to 26% (25% on a revenue basis) in 2023


  • Video revenue increased to 72% of programmatic revenue from 69% in 2023


  • Contribution ex-TAC retention rate of 102% compared to 73% in 2023



“Q4 capped off a strong and transformational year highlighted by all-time Contribution ex-TAC, programmatic revenue and CTV revenue records,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxen. “Our success validates that the upgrades we made in 2024 to our data capabilities, CTV and omnichannel capabilities, brand recognition and messaging are fueling better execution and resonating with customers and the market. As a result, partners across the industry are increasingly allocating more spending towards Nexxen and adopting multiple solutions within our end-to-end ecosystem.”



Mr. Druker added, “In the first half of 2025, and throughout the year, we will take major strides in our AI efforts, specifically launching several new Generative AI capabilities focused on two primary objectives - simplifying the use of our vertically integrated offerings and significantly enhancing their performance. As the owner of a robust technology stack, and through years-long and continued investments in machine learning, we believe the time is now for Generative AI to align with our strategic vision. Over time, we expect this promising turnkey innovation to streamline our customers’ experiences, enable more-precise audience targeting and measurement capabilities, advance our solutions across planning, activation, optimization and monetization, generate stronger returns for our customers and accelerate our growth opportunity. We also look forward to expanding our U.S. investor presence after simplifying our trading structure, which we believe will significantly benefit Nexxen and its shareholders over the long-term.”





Financial Guidance





  • Nexxen provides the following financial guidance for full year 2025:




    • Full year 2025 Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $380 million


    • Full year 2025 programmatic revenue to reflect approximately 90% of full year 2025 revenue


    • Full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $125 million






  • Management expects to continue increasing the Company’s investments in technology, data and Generative AI in 2025, with a focus on enhancing Nexxen’s DSP and data platform capabilities, which is expected to augment the Company’s ability to attract higher levels of customer spending and new partners, and further Nexxen’s competitive advantages.


  • Management expects the Company to increase its CTV and data licensing revenue in 2025 compared to 2024.


  • In 2025, management expects the Company’s sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization to reflect similar percentages of Contribution ex-TAC as in 2024 and expects research and development expenses to increase as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC.





Operational Highlights





  • Simplified Nexxen’s trading structure by exchanging the Company’s Nasdaq-listed ADRs for New Nasdaq-listed Ordinary Shares, voluntarily delisting from AIM and streamlining to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing on Nasdaq in Q1 2025. The Company expects these changes will enhance Nexxen’s positioning with U.S. investors, drive greater trading volume and increase the Company’s eligibility for inclusion in select stock indices.


  • Nexxen DSP added 112 new actively spending first-time advertiser customers in Q4 2024 across travel, entertainment and other verticals. This figure included 18 new enterprise self-service advertiser customers and three new independent agencies adopting Nexxen’s self-service software solutions.


  • Onboarded 73 new supply partners across several verticals and formats in Q4 2024, highlighted by some of the industry’s most well-known free ad-supported streaming services.


  • Successfully attracted and onboarded top talent across our employee base, particularly within the Company’s sales management, positioning Nexxen strongly for future growth.


  • Launched Deal Marketplace within Nexxen DSP, enabling advertisers to better discover, visualize and activate preferred deals across CTV, online video and display, reducing time spent planning and executing campaigns. Through Nexxen’s Deal Marketplace, advertisers can gain transparency into a wide range of premium supply inventory, leveraging advanced audience-targeting capabilities.





Share Repurchase Program Updates





  • Nexxen repurchased 4,493,721 Ordinary Shares during Q4 2024 (2,246,861 Ordinary Shares as adjusted for the Company’s reverse-split) at an average price of 347.48 pence (694.96 pence on a post-reverse-split adjusted basis), reflecting a total investment of £15.6 million or $20.1 million.


  • During 2024, Nexxen repurchased 18,275,064 Ordinary Shares (9,137,532 Ordinary Shares on a post-reverse-split adjusted basis), reflecting a total investment of £48.2 million or $61.7 million.


  • From March 1, 2022, when the Company launched a series of share repurchase programs, through December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 37,909,216 Ordinary Shares (18,954,608 Ordinary Shares on a post-reverse-split adjusted basis), or 24.5% of shares outstanding, reflecting a total investment of £125.9 million or $157.3 million.


  • On November 19, 2024, the Company launched a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program which is scheduled to continue until the earlier of May 19, 2025, or completion, following the expiration of its previous $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program on November 1, 2024. Until the Company’s AIM-delisting on February 14, 2025, the Ordinary Share repurchases under the program were executed on the AIM Market, and beginning February 18, 2025, the Ordinary Share repurchases are now executed on Nasdaq. The program does not obligate Nexxen to repurchase any particular amount of Ordinary Shares and the program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion, subject to applicable law.


  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $38.4 million remaining on its Ordinary Share repurchase program authorization.





Nexxen’s Board of Directors Approved the Launch of a New $50 Million Ordinary Share Repurchase Program Following Completion of the Currently Ongoing Program





  • On March 4, 2025, Nexxen’s Board of Directors approved the launch of a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program, which is scheduled to begin on the earlier of May 19, 2025, or completion of the currently ongoing program, and continue until the earlier of November 19, 2025, or completion. The launch of the new Ordinary Share repurchase program is subject to compliance with a creditor notice period required under Israeli law.


  • Nexxen’s Board of Directors intends to continue to evaluate implementing additional share repurchase programs following the completion of the ongoing and impending programs, subject to then current market conditions and necessary approvals.





Financial Highlights for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 ($ in millions, except per share amounts)


Three months ended


December 31


Twelve months ended


December 31






2024



2023



%



2024



2023



%



IFRS Highlights











Revenues
112.3

95.9

17%

365.5

332.0

10%

Programmatic Revenues
98.7

86.0

15%

324.5

299.0

9%

Operating profit (loss)
24.8

9.6

158%

40.8

(17.0)

340%













Net income (loss) margin on a gross profit basis
30%

5%



14%

(10%)














Total comprehensive income (loss)
23.3

5.3

336%

35.4

(18.1)

295%

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (*)
0.37

0.04

738%

0.51

(0.30)

269%














Non-IFRS Highlights











Contribution ex-TAC
105.2

90.5

16%

343.5

314.2

9%













Adjusted EBITDA
44.3

32.0

38%

114.6

83.2

38%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis
42%

35%



33%

26%














Non-IFRS net income
32.4

14.5

124%

65.2

32.2

102%

Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (*)
0.48

0.20

143%

0.93

0.44

110%














(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company’s two-for-one reverse split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company’s annual report filed on Form 20-F on March 5, 2025 for details.





Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call Details






  • When:

    March 5, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM GMT



  • Webcast:

    A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s Investor Relations website at


    https://investors.nexxen.com/





  • Participant Dial-In Numbers:



    • U.S. / Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 596-4144


    • U.K. Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 800 260 6470


    • International Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 968-2525


    • Conference ID: 9187123







About Nexxen




Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.



Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit


www.nexxen.com


.




For further information please contact:



Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations




ir@nexxen.com




Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications




csmith@nexxen.com






Forward Looking Statements




This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding anticipated financial results for full year 2025 and beyond; anticipated benefits of Nexxen’s strategic transactions and commercial partnerships; anticipated features and benefits of Nexxen’s products and service offerings; Nexxen’s positioning for accelerated growth and continued future growth in both the U.S. and international markets in 2025 and beyond; Nexxen’s medium- to long-term prospects; management’s belief that Nexxen is well-positioned to benefit from future industry growth trends and Company-specific catalysts; the Company’s expectations with respect to CTV revenue growth and data licensing revenue growth; the Company’s expectations with respect to its sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC in 2025 and its expectations with respect to its research and development expenses as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC in 2025; the Company’s plans with respect to its cash reserves as well as ongoing and future share repurchase programs; the anticipated impact of the Company’s Generative AI initiative and its ability to contribute to the Company’s growth; the anticipated benefits of the Company’s ADR exchange and termination, reverse share split, AIM delisting and single U.S. Ordinary Share listing on Nasdaq; as well as any other statements related to Nexxen’s future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions; global conflicts and war, including the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers and the markets in which Nexxen competes; changes in industry trends; and other negative developments in Nexxen’s business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

(


www.sec.gov


)

on March 6, 2024. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.



Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.





Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information




In addition to our IFRS results, we review certain non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in our technology and development and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-IFRS measures include Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per share, each of which is discussed below.



These non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most comparable IFRS measures and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC," "Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA," and "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-IFRS Net Income," included as part of this press release.





  • Contribution ex-TAC

    : Contribution ex-TAC for Nexxen is defined as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue and cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) minus the Performance media cost (“traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC”). Performance media cost represents the costs of purchases of impressions from publishers on a cost-per-thousand impression basis in our non-core Performance activities. Contribution ex-TAC is a supplemental measure of our financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with IFRS. Contribution ex-TAC should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit as a measure of financial performance. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be viewed in isolation. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Nexxen because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.





  • Adjusted EBITDA

    : We define Adjusted EBITDA for Nexxen as total comprehensive income (loss) for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold reclassified to profit and loss, tax expenses (benefit), financial expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expenses, other expenses, net, acquisition related costs, restructuring and delisting related one-time costs. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our Board of Directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.





  • Adjusted EBITDA


    Margin:

    We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA on a Contribution ex-TAC basis.





  • Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per Share:

    We define non-IFRS earnings per share as non-IFRS net income divided by non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-IFRS net income is equal to net income (loss) excluding acquisition related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring, delisting related one-time costs, stock-based compensation expenses, and other expenses, net, and also considers the tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments. In periods in which we have non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-IFRS earnings per share includes the impact of potentially dilutive shares. Potentially dilutive shares consist of stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and performance stock units, each computed using the treasury stock method. We believe non-IFRS earnings per share is useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and our trends on a per share basis and also facilitates comparison of our financial results on a per share basis with other companies, many of which present a similar non-IFRS measure. However, a potential limitation of our use of non-IFRS earnings per share is that other companies may define non-IFRS earnings per share differently, which may make comparison difficult. This measure may also exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Non-IFRS earnings per share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Because of these limitations, we also consider the comparable IFRS measure of net income (loss).



We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-IFRS financial metrics because reconciling information is not available without an unreasonable effort, such as attempting to make assumptions that cannot reasonably be made on a forward-looking basis to determine the corresponding IFRS metric.


















































































































































































































Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA






Three months ended




December 31



Twelve months ended




December 31






2024



2023



%



2024



2023



%



($ in thousands)












Total comprehensive income (loss)

23,279


5,341


336%


35,402


(18,127)


295%

Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation
1,575

(2,114)



35

(2,126)


Foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold reclassified to profit and loss
-

-



-

(1,234)


Tax expenses (benefit)
(533)

6,487



3,095

2,503


Financial expenses (income), net
435

(105)



2,289

2,008


Depreciation and amortization
14,621

21,047



58,676

78,285


Stock-based compensation expenses
2,782

1,386



11,460

19,169


Other expenses, net
16

-



1,504

1,765


Acquisition related costs
-

-



-

171


Restructuring
-

-



-

796


Delisting related one-time costs
2,094

-



2,094

-



Adjusted EBITDA

44,269


32,042


38%


114,555


83,210


38%

























































































































































Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC






Three months ended


December 31


Twelve months ended




December 31






2024



2023



%



2024



2023



%



($ in thousands)









Revenue

112,284


95,916


17%


365,477


331,993


10%

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
(17,068)

(17,886)



(61,020)

(62,270)


Depreciation and amortization attributable to Cost of revenue
(12,139)

(13,682)



(47,372)

(50,825)



Gross profit (IFRS)

83,077


64,348


29%


257,085


218,898


17%

Depreciation and amortization attributable to Cost of revenue
12,139

13,682



47,372

50,825


Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
17,068

17,886



61,020

62,270


Performance media cost
(7,122)

(5,392)



(21,976)

(17,810)



Contribution ex-TAC (Non-IFRS)

105,162


90,524


16%


343,501


314,183


9%















































































































































































































































Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-IFRS Net Income






Three months ended




December 31


Twelve months ended




December 31






2024



2023



%


2024


2023



%



($ in thousands)











Net income (loss)

24,854


3,227


670%


35,437


(21,487)


265%

Acquisition related costs
-

-



-

171


Amortization of acquired intangibles
5,409

14,931



23,359

42,952


Restructuring
-

-



-

796


Delisting related one-time costs
2,094

-



2,094

-


Stock-based compensation expenses
2,782

1,386



11,460

19,169


Other expenses, net
16

-



1,504

1,765


Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(1)
(2,800)

(5,086)



(8,630)

(11,153)



Non-IFRS net income

32,355


14,458


124%


65,224


32,213


102%













Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted (in millions) (2) (*)
67.8

73.7



70.1

72.6















Non-IFRS diluted Earnings Per Share (in USD) (*)

0.48


0.20


143%


0.93


0.44


110%














(1) Non-IFRS net income includes the estimated tax impact from the expense items reconciling between net income (loss) and non-IFRS net income



(2) Non-IFRS earnings per share is computed using the same weighted-average number of shares that are used to compute IFRS earnings (loss) per share



(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company’s two-for-one reverse split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company’s annual report filed on Form 20-F on March 5, 2025 for details.



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION






(Audited)






December 31






2024


2023




Note


USD thousands


ASSETS

:






Cash and cash equivalents

10

187,068

234,308

Trade receivables, net

8

217,960

201,973

Other receivables

8

4,579

8,293

Current tax assets



3,373

7,010









TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



412,980

451,584








Fixed assets, net

5

15,727

21,401

Right-of-use assets

6

31,500

31,900

Intangible assets, net

7

336,768

362,000

Deferred tax assets

4

17,800

12,393

Investment in shares

18

25,000

25,000

Other long-term assets



738

525









TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



427,533

453,219









TOTAL ASSETS




840,513


904,803









Liabilities and shareholders’ equity














LIABILITIES:






Current maturities of lease liabilities

6

14,340

12,106

Trade payables

9

228,514

183,296

Other payables

9

38,526

29,098

Current tax liabilities



4,677

4,937









TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



286,057

229,437








Employee benefits



300

237

Long-term lease liabilities

6

22,857

24,955

Long-term debt

11

-

99,072

Other long-term liabilities



-

6,800

Deferred tax liabilities

4

445

754









TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



23,602

131,818









TOTAL LIABILITIES




309,659


361,255









SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

15




Share capital



377

417

Share premium



362,507

410,563

Other comprehensive loss



(2,476)

(2,441)

Retained earnings



170,446

135,009









TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



530,854

543,548









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY




840,513


904,803

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)






(Audited)





Year ended




December 31





2024


2023


2022



Note


USD thousands









Revenues
12

365,477

331,993

335,250









Cost of Revenues (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
13

61,020

62,270

60,745

















Research and development expenses


49,992

49,684

33,659

Selling and marketing expenses


112,227

105,914

89,953

General and administrative expenses
14

41,237

51,051

68,005

Depreciation and amortization


58,676

78,285

42,700

Other expenses (income), net


1,504

1,765

(4,564)









Total operating costs


263,636

286,699

229,753









Operating Profit (loss)


40,821

(16,976)

44,752









Financing income


(6,657)

(8,192)

(2,284)

Financing expenses


8,946

10,200

4,611










Financing expenses, net


2,289

2,008

2,327


















Profit (loss) before taxes on income


38,532

(18,984)

42,425









Tax expenses
4

3,095

2,503

19,688










Profit (loss) for the year


35,437

(21,487)

22,737










Other comprehensive income (loss) items:







Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations


(35)

2,126

(6,499)

Foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold reclassified to profit and loss


-

1,234

-










Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year


(35)

3,360

(6,499)










Total


comprehensive income


(loss) for the year


35,402

(18,127)

16,238










Earnings per share







Basic earnings (loss) per share (in USD) (*)
16

0.51

(0.30)

0.30

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (in USD) (*)
16

0.51

(0.30)

0.30










(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company’s two-for-one reverse split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company’s annual report filed on Form 20-F on March 5, 2025 for details.




























































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY






(Audited)



Share


capital


Share


premium


Other comprehensive income (loss)


Retained


Earnings


Total



USD thousands






















Balance as of January 1, 2022

442


437,476


698


133,759


572,375


Total Comprehensive income (loss) for the year









Profit for the year
-

-


-

22,737

22,737

Other comprehensive loss:









Foreign currency translation
-

-

(6,499)

-

(6,499)












Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
-

-

(6,499)

22,737

16,238


Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity



















Own shares acquired
(50)

(86,202)

-

-

(86,252)

Share based compensation
-

47,049

-

-

47,049

Exercise of share options
21

2,184

-

-

2,205












Balance as of December 31, 2022

413


400,507


(5,801)


156,496


551,615






































































































































































































Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year









Loss for the year

-


-


-

(21,487)

(21,487)

Other comprehensive income:









Foreign currency translation
-

-

2,126

-

2,126

Foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold
-

-

1,234

-

1,234












Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
-

-

3,360

(21,487)

(18,127)












Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity









Own shares acquired
(8)

(9,306)

-

-

(9,314)

Share based compensation
-

19,141

-

-

19,141

Exercise of share options
12

221

-

-

233












Balance as of December 31, 2023

417


410,563


(2,441)


135,009


543,548

































































































































































































































Share


capital


Share


premium


Other comprehensive income (loss)


Retained


Earnings


Total



USD thousands












Balance as of January 1, 2024

417




410,563




(2,441)




135,009




543,548












Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year









Profit for the year
-

-

-

35,437

35,437

Other comprehensive loss:









Foreign currency translation
-

-

(35)

-

(35)












Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
-

-

(35)

35,437

35,402












Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity









Own shares acquired
(49)

(61,690)

-

-

(61,739)

Share based compensation
-

12,510

-

-

12,510

Exercise of share options
9

1,124

-

-

1,133












Balance as of December 31, 2024

377


362,507


(2,476)


170,446


530,854


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






(Audited)




Year ended




December 31




2024


2023


2022




USD thousands


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

:






Profit (loss) for the year

35,437

(21,487)

22,737

Adjustments for:







Depreciation and amortization

58,676

78,285

42,700

Net financing expense

1,965

1,699

2,147

Loss from disposals of fixed and intangible assets

-

2

542

Loss on leases modification

10

119

56

Loss and revaluation on sale of business unit

16

1,765

-

Remeasurement of net investment in a finance lease

1,488

-

-

Share-based compensation and restricted shares

11,460

19,169

50,505

Tax expense

3,095

2,503

19,688

Change in trade and other receivables

(14,458)

30,603

57,050

Change in trade and other payables

57,671

(43,077)

(100,145)

Change in employee benefits

63

(1)

(179)

Income taxes received

704

352

1,175

Income taxes paid

(5,512)

(8,721)

(14,784)

Interest received

6,595

8,016

2,103

Interest paid

(6,375)

(8,486)

(587)









Net cash provided by operating activities

150,835

60,741

83,008


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Change in pledged deposits, net

390

1,498

(213)

Payments on finance lease receivable

1,824

1,112

1,306

Repayment of debt investment

95

51

-

Acquisition of fixed assets

(7,742)

(4,495)

(6,433)

Acquisition and capitalization of intangible assets

(15,779)

(15,126)

(8,750)

Proceeds from sale of business unit

-

-

1,180

Investment in shares

-

-

(25,000)

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

-

-

(195,084)









Net cash used in investing activities

(21,212)

(16,960)

(232,994)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of own shares

(60,735)

(9,518)

(86,048)

Proceeds from exercise of share options

1,133

233

2,205

Leases repayment

(15,142)

(17,262)

(12,018)

Receipt of long-term debt, net of transaction cost

-

-

98,917

Repayment of long-term debt

(100,000)

-

-





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(174,744)

(26,547)

3,056









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(45,121)

17,234

(146,930)









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF YEAR

234,308

217,500

367,717


EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATIONS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(2,119)

(426)

(3,287)









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF YEAR

187,068

234,308

217,500





