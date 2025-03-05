Nexxen International Ltd. Reports Record Q4 2024 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Growth, Simplifies Trading Structure and Approves $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

Nexxen reported record quarterly and annual revenues in Q4 2024, with significant year-over-year growth in various sectors.

Nexxen International Ltd. reported strong financial results for Q4 2024, achieving record highs in Contribution ex-TAC, programmatic, and CTV revenues, with year-over-year growth of 16%, 15%, and 86%, respectively. The company also experienced a 38% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, boosting its Adjusted EBITDA Margin to 42%. In early 2025, Nexxen simplified its trading structure to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing and approved a new $50 million share repurchase program. For 2025, Nexxen anticipates Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $380 million and plans to invest in technology, data, and Generative AI to enhance customer targeting and performance. The company added numerous new customers and supply partners, positioning it well for future growth.

Potential Positives

Achieved all-time quarterly records in Contribution ex-TAC, programmatic revenue, and CTV revenue, indicating strong financial performance and growth across key business areas.

Significant year-over-year growth rates, including 86% in CTV revenue and 38% in Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting robust operational efficiency and a solid market position.

Launched a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program, demonstrating confidence in the company's value and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Streamlined trading structure by simplifying to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing, which is expected to enhance visibility among U.S. investors and potentially increase trading volume.

Potential Negatives

Net income shows a substantial increase (670%) year-over-year as indicated, yet the previous year resulted in a loss, which could raise concerns about sustainability and financial stability moving forward.

Despite a strong performance with record revenue growth, there are ongoing concerns regarding global economic conditions and geopolitical instability, such as the conflict in Israel, which could negatively impact future performance.

The share repurchase program, while potentially beneficial, highlights the company's practice of using cash on hand to buy back shares instead of investing in operational growth or expansion, which could be perceived as a lack of better reinvestment opportunities.

FAQ

What were Nexxen's financial highlights for Q4 2024?

Nexxen achieved all-time quarterly records in Contribution ex-TAC, programmatic revenue, and CTV revenue, with significant year-over-year growth.

How did Nexxen simplify its trading structure in 2025?

Nexxen streamlined to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing, delisting from AIM to enhance its U.S. investor presence.

What is Nexxen's planned share repurchase program for 2025?

Nexxen's Board approved a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program set to start after the current one concludes.

What growth did Nexxen project for 2025?

Nexxen anticipates approximately $380 million in Contribution ex-TAC and around $125 million in Adjusted EBITDA for 2025.

How much CTV revenue growth did Nexxen report in 2024?

Nexxen reported a remarkable 86% year-over-year growth in CTV revenue during Q4 2024.

Full Release





Generated all-time quarterly Contribution ex-TAC, programmatic revenue and CTV revenue records





in Q4 2024





,





achieving





16%, 15%





,





and 86%





year-over-year growth, respectively









Attained 38% year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth in Q4 2024, while expanding Adjusted EBITDA Margin as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC to 42% from 35%









Simplified the Company’s stock exchange and trading structure in Q1 2025, streamlining to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing









Nexxen’s Board of Directors approved the launch of a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program following the completion of the currently ongoing program







NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, announced today its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.









Q4 2024 Financial Highlights











All-time quarterly record Contribution ex-TAC of $105.2 million, up 16% year-over-year



All-time quarterly record Contribution ex-TAC of $105.2 million, up 16% year-over-year



All-time quarterly record programmatic revenue of $98.7 million, up 15% year-over-year



All-time quarterly record programmatic revenue of $98.7 million, up 15% year-over-year



All-time quarterly record CTV revenue of $37.0 million, up 86% year-over-year



All-time quarterly record CTV revenue of $37.0 million, up 86% year-over-year



CTV revenue increased to 38% of programmatic revenue from 23% in Q4 2023



CTV revenue increased to 38% of programmatic revenue from 23% in Q4 2023



Programmatic revenue reflected 88% of revenue compared to 90% in Q4 2023



Programmatic revenue reflected 88% of revenue compared to 90% in Q4 2023



Second-highest all-time quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $44.3 million, up 38% year-over-year, representing a 42% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (39% on a revenue basis), compared to 35% (33% on a revenue basis) in Q4 2023



Second-highest all-time quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $44.3 million, up 38% year-over-year, representing a 42% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (39% on a revenue basis), compared to 35% (33% on a revenue basis) in Q4 2023



Video revenue increased to 75% of programmatic revenue from 67% in Q4 2023



Video revenue increased to 75% of programmatic revenue from 67% in Q4 2023



$187.1 million cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024, alongside $90 million undrawn on the Company's revolving credit facility and no long-term debt following the full repayment of the Company's $100 million outstanding principal long-term debt balance in April 2024











Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights











All-time annual record Contribution ex-TAC of $343.5 million, up 9% year-over-year



All-time annual record Contribution ex-TAC of $343.5 million, up 9% year-over-year



All-time annual record programmatic revenue of $324.5 million, up 9% year-over-year



All-time annual record programmatic revenue of $324.5 million, up 9% year-over-year



All-time annual record CTV revenue of $113.8 million, up 33% year-over-year



All-time annual record CTV revenue of $113.8 million, up 33% year-over-year



CTV revenue increased to 35% of programmatic revenue from 29% in 2023



CTV revenue increased to 35% of programmatic revenue from 29% in 2023



Programmatic revenue reflected 89% of revenue compared to 90% in 2023



Programmatic revenue reflected 89% of revenue compared to 90% in 2023



Adjusted EBITDA of $114.6 million, up 38% year-over-year, representing a 33% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (31% on a revenue basis), compared to 26% (25% on a revenue basis) in 2023



Adjusted EBITDA of $114.6 million, up 38% year-over-year, representing a 33% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (31% on a revenue basis), compared to 26% (25% on a revenue basis) in 2023



Video revenue increased to 72% of programmatic revenue from 69% in 2023



Video revenue increased to 72% of programmatic revenue from 69% in 2023



Contribution ex-TAC retention rate of 102% compared to 73% in 2023







“Q4 capped off a strong and transformational year highlighted by all-time Contribution ex-TAC, programmatic revenue and CTV revenue records,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxen. “Our success validates that the upgrades we made in 2024 to our data capabilities, CTV and omnichannel capabilities, brand recognition and messaging are fueling better execution and resonating with customers and the market. As a result, partners across the industry are increasingly allocating more spending towards Nexxen and adopting multiple solutions within our end-to-end ecosystem.”





Mr. Druker added, “In the first half of 2025, and throughout the year, we will take major strides in our AI efforts, specifically launching several new Generative AI capabilities focused on two primary objectives - simplifying the use of our vertically integrated offerings and significantly enhancing their performance. As the owner of a robust technology stack, and through years-long and continued investments in machine learning, we believe the time is now for Generative AI to align with our strategic vision. Over time, we expect this promising turnkey innovation to streamline our customers’ experiences, enable more-precise audience targeting and measurement capabilities, advance our solutions across planning, activation, optimization and monetization, generate stronger returns for our customers and accelerate our growth opportunity. We also look forward to expanding our U.S. investor presence after simplifying our trading structure, which we believe will significantly benefit Nexxen and its shareholders over the long-term.”









Financial Guidance











Nexxen provides the following financial guidance for full year 2025:









Full year 2025 Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $380 million





Full year 2025 programmatic revenue to reflect approximately 90% of full year 2025 revenue





Full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $125 million







Nexxen provides the following financial guidance for full year 2025:







Management expects to continue increasing the Company's investments in technology, data and Generative AI in 2025, with a focus on enhancing Nexxen's DSP and data platform capabilities, which is expected to augment the Company's ability to attract higher levels of customer spending and new partners, and further Nexxen's competitive advantages.



Management expects to continue increasing the Company’s investments in technology, data and Generative AI in 2025, with a focus on enhancing Nexxen’s DSP and data platform capabilities, which is expected to augment the Company’s ability to attract higher levels of customer spending and new partners, and further Nexxen’s competitive advantages.



Management expects the Company to increase its CTV and data licensing revenue in 2025 compared to 2024.



Management expects the Company to increase its CTV and data licensing revenue in 2025 compared to 2024.



In 2025, management expects the Company’s sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization to reflect similar percentages of Contribution ex-TAC as in 2024 and expects research and development expenses to increase as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC.











Operational Highlights











Simplified Nexxen's trading structure by exchanging the Company's Nasdaq-listed ADRs for New Nasdaq-listed Ordinary Shares, voluntarily delisting from AIM and streamlining to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing on Nasdaq in Q1 2025. The Company expects these changes will enhance Nexxen's positioning with U.S. investors, drive greater trading volume and increase the Company's eligibility for inclusion in select stock indices.



Simplified Nexxen’s trading structure by exchanging the Company’s Nasdaq-listed ADRs for New Nasdaq-listed Ordinary Shares, voluntarily delisting from AIM and streamlining to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing on Nasdaq in Q1 2025. The Company expects these changes will enhance Nexxen’s positioning with U.S. investors, drive greater trading volume and increase the Company’s eligibility for inclusion in select stock indices.



Nexxen DSP added 112 new actively spending first-time advertiser customers in Q4 2024 across travel, entertainment and other verticals. This figure included 18 new enterprise self-service advertiser customers and three new independent agencies adopting Nexxen's self-service software solutions.



Nexxen DSP added 112 new actively spending first-time advertiser customers in Q4 2024 across travel, entertainment and other verticals. This figure included 18 new enterprise self-service advertiser customers and three new independent agencies adopting Nexxen’s self-service software solutions.



Onboarded 73 new supply partners across several verticals and formats in Q4 2024, highlighted by some of the industry's most well-known free ad-supported streaming services.



Onboarded 73 new supply partners across several verticals and formats in Q4 2024, highlighted by some of the industry’s most well-known free ad-supported streaming services.



Successfully attracted and onboarded top talent across our employee base, particularly within the Company's sales management, positioning Nexxen strongly for future growth.



Successfully attracted and onboarded top talent across our employee base, particularly within the Company’s sales management, positioning Nexxen strongly for future growth.



Launched Deal Marketplace within Nexxen DSP, enabling advertisers to better discover, visualize and activate preferred deals across CTV, online video and display, reducing time spent planning and executing campaigns. Through Nexxen’s Deal Marketplace, advertisers can gain transparency into a wide range of premium supply inventory, leveraging advanced audience-targeting capabilities.











Share Repurchase Program Updates











Nexxen repurchased 4,493,721 Ordinary Shares during Q4 2024 (2,246,861 Ordinary Shares as adjusted for the Company's reverse-split) at an average price of 347.48 pence (694.96 pence on a post-reverse-split adjusted basis), reflecting a total investment of £15.6 million or $20.1 million.



Nexxen repurchased 4,493,721 Ordinary Shares during Q4 2024 (2,246,861 Ordinary Shares as adjusted for the Company’s reverse-split) at an average price of 347.48 pence (694.96 pence on a post-reverse-split adjusted basis), reflecting a total investment of £15.6 million or $20.1 million.



During 2024, Nexxen repurchased 18,275,064 Ordinary Shares (9,137,532 Ordinary Shares on a post-reverse-split adjusted basis), reflecting a total investment of £48.2 million or $61.7 million.



During 2024, Nexxen repurchased 18,275,064 Ordinary Shares (9,137,532 Ordinary Shares on a post-reverse-split adjusted basis), reflecting a total investment of £48.2 million or $61.7 million.



From March 1, 2022, when the Company launched a series of share repurchase programs, through December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 37,909,216 Ordinary Shares (18,954,608 Ordinary Shares on a post-reverse-split adjusted basis), or 24.5% of shares outstanding, reflecting a total investment of £125.9 million or $157.3 million.



From March 1, 2022, when the Company launched a series of share repurchase programs, through December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 37,909,216 Ordinary Shares (18,954,608 Ordinary Shares on a post-reverse-split adjusted basis), or 24.5% of shares outstanding, reflecting a total investment of £125.9 million or $157.3 million.



On November 19, 2024, the Company launched a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program which is scheduled to continue until the earlier of May 19, 2025, or completion, following the expiration of its previous $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program on November 1, 2024. Until the Company's AIM-delisting on February 14, 2025, the Ordinary Share repurchases under the program were executed on the AIM Market, and beginning February 18, 2025, the Ordinary Share repurchases are now executed on Nasdaq. The program does not obligate Nexxen to repurchase any particular amount of Ordinary Shares and the program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion, subject to applicable law.



On November 19, 2024, the Company launched a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program which is scheduled to continue until the earlier of May 19, 2025, or completion, following the expiration of its previous $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program on November 1, 2024. Until the Company’s AIM-delisting on February 14, 2025, the Ordinary Share repurchases under the program were executed on the AIM Market, and beginning February 18, 2025, the Ordinary Share repurchases are now executed on Nasdaq. The program does not obligate Nexxen to repurchase any particular amount of Ordinary Shares and the program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion, subject to applicable law.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $38.4 million remaining on its Ordinary Share repurchase program authorization.











Nexxen's Board of Directors Approved the Launch of a New $50 Million Ordinary Share Repurchase Program Following Completion of the Currently Ongoing Program











On March 4, 2025, Nexxen's Board of Directors approved the launch of a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program, which is scheduled to begin on the earlier of May 19, 2025, or completion of the currently ongoing program, and continue until the earlier of November 19, 2025, or completion. The launch of the new Ordinary Share repurchase program is subject to compliance with a creditor notice period required under Israeli law.



On March 4, 2025, Nexxen’s Board of Directors approved the launch of a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program, which is scheduled to begin on the earlier of May 19, 2025, or completion of the currently ongoing program, and continue until the earlier of November 19, 2025, or completion. The launch of the new Ordinary Share repurchase program is subject to compliance with a creditor notice period required under Israeli law.



Nexxen’s Board of Directors intends to continue to evaluate implementing additional share repurchase programs following the completion of the ongoing and impending programs, subject to then current market conditions and necessary approvals.











Financial Highlights for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 ($ in millions, except per share amounts)





















Three months ended





December 31





















Twelve months ended





December 31

























2024

















2023

















%

















2024

















2023

















%

















IFRS Highlights

























































Revenues





112.3









95.9









17%









365.5









332.0









10%









Programmatic Revenues





98.7









86.0









15%









324.5









299.0









9%









Operating profit (loss)





24.8









9.6









158%









40.8









(17.0)









340%





























































Net income (loss) margin on a gross profit basis





30%









5%

















14%









(10%)





































































Total comprehensive income (loss)





23.3









5.3









336%









35.4









(18.1)









295%









Diluted earnings (loss) per share (*)





0.37









0.04









738%









0.51









(0.30)









269%































































Non-IFRS Highlights























































Contribution ex-TAC





105.2









90.5









16%









343.5









314.2









9%





























































Adjusted EBITDA





44.3









32.0









38%









114.6









83.2









38%









Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis





42%









35%

















33%









26%





































































Non-IFRS net income





32.4









14.5









124%









65.2









32.2









102%









Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (*)





0.48









0.20









143%









0.93









0.44









110%





























































(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company’s two-for-one reverse split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company’s annual report filed on Form 20-F on March 5, 2025 for details.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call Details













When:



March 5, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM GMT



March 5, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM GMT





Webcast:



A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen's Investor Relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com/





https://investors.nexxen.com/







A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s Investor Relations website at





Participant Dial-In Numbers:







U.S. / Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 596-4144





U.K. Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 800 260 6470





International Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 968-2525





Conference ID: 9187123

















About Nexxen









Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.





Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit





www.nexxen.com





.







For further information please contact:







Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations









ir@nexxen.com









Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications









csmith@nexxen.com













Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding anticipated financial results for full year 2025 and beyond; anticipated benefits of Nexxen’s strategic transactions and commercial partnerships; anticipated features and benefits of Nexxen’s products and service offerings; Nexxen’s positioning for accelerated growth and continued future growth in both the U.S. and international markets in 2025 and beyond; Nexxen’s medium- to long-term prospects; management’s belief that Nexxen is well-positioned to benefit from future industry growth trends and Company-specific catalysts; the Company’s expectations with respect to CTV revenue growth and data licensing revenue growth; the Company’s expectations with respect to its sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC in 2025 and its expectations with respect to its research and development expenses as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC in 2025; the Company’s plans with respect to its cash reserves as well as ongoing and future share repurchase programs; the anticipated impact of the Company’s Generative AI initiative and its ability to contribute to the Company’s growth; the anticipated benefits of the Company’s ADR exchange and termination, reverse share split, AIM delisting and single U.S. Ordinary Share listing on Nasdaq; as well as any other statements related to Nexxen’s future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions; global conflicts and war, including the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers and the markets in which Nexxen competes; changes in industry trends; and other negative developments in Nexxen’s business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission



(





www.sec.gov





)



on March 6, 2024. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.





Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.









Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information









In addition to our IFRS results, we review certain non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in our technology and development and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-IFRS measures include Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per share, each of which is discussed below.





These non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most comparable IFRS measures and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC," "Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA," and "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-IFRS Net Income," included as part of this press release.









Contribution ex-TAC



: Contribution ex-TAC for Nexxen is defined as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue and cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) minus the Performance media cost (“traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC”). Performance media cost represents the costs of purchases of impressions from publishers on a cost-per-thousand impression basis in our non-core Performance activities. Contribution ex-TAC is a supplemental measure of our financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with IFRS. Contribution ex-TAC should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit as a measure of financial performance. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be viewed in isolation. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Nexxen because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.







: Contribution ex-TAC for Nexxen is defined as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue and cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) minus the Performance media cost (“traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC”). Performance media cost represents the costs of purchases of impressions from publishers on a cost-per-thousand impression basis in our non-core Performance activities. Contribution ex-TAC is a supplemental measure of our financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with IFRS. Contribution ex-TAC should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit as a measure of financial performance. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be viewed in isolation. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Nexxen because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.





Adjusted EBITDA



: We define Adjusted EBITDA for Nexxen as total comprehensive income (loss) for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold reclassified to profit and loss, tax expenses (benefit), financial expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expenses, other expenses, net, acquisition related costs, restructuring and delisting related one-time costs. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our Board of Directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.







: We define Adjusted EBITDA for Nexxen as total comprehensive income (loss) for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold reclassified to profit and loss, tax expenses (benefit), financial expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expenses, other expenses, net, acquisition related costs, restructuring and delisting related one-time costs. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our Board of Directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.





Adjusted EBITDA





Margin:



We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA on a Contribution ex-TAC basis.







We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA on a Contribution ex-TAC basis.





Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per Share:



We define non-IFRS earnings per share as non-IFRS net income divided by non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-IFRS net income is equal to net income (loss) excluding acquisition related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring, delisting related one-time costs, stock-based compensation expenses, and other expenses, net, and also considers the tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments. In periods in which we have non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-IFRS earnings per share includes the impact of potentially dilutive shares. Potentially dilutive shares consist of stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and performance stock units, each computed using the treasury stock method. We believe non-IFRS earnings per share is useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and our trends on a per share basis and also facilitates comparison of our financial results on a per share basis with other companies, many of which present a similar non-IFRS measure. However, a potential limitation of our use of non-IFRS earnings per share is that other companies may define non-IFRS earnings per share differently, which may make comparison difficult. This measure may also exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Non-IFRS earnings per share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Because of these limitations, we also consider the comparable IFRS measure of net income (loss).







We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-IFRS financial metrics because reconciling information is not available without an unreasonable effort, such as attempting to make assumptions that cannot reasonably be made on a forward-looking basis to determine the corresponding IFRS metric.











Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA







































Three months ended









December 31

























Twelve months ended









December 31

























2024

















2023

















%

















2024

















2023

















%

















($ in thousands)



























































Total comprehensive income (loss)









23,279













5,341













336%













35,402













(18,127)













295%











Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation





1,575









(2,114)

















35









(2,126)

















Foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold reclassified to profit and loss





-









-

















-









(1,234)

















Tax expenses (benefit)





(533)









6,487

















3,095









2,503

















Financial expenses (income), net





435









(105)

















2,289









2,008

















Depreciation and amortization





14,621









21,047

















58,676









78,285

















Stock-based compensation expenses





2,782









1,386

















11,460









19,169

















Other expenses, net





16









-

















1,504









1,765

















Acquisition related costs





-









-

















-









171

















Restructuring





-









-

















-









796

















Delisting related one-time costs





2,094









-

















2,094









-



















Adjusted EBITDA









44,269













32,042













38%













114,555













83,210













38%

























Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC







































Three months ended





December 31













Twelve months ended









December 31

























2024

















2023

















%

















2024

















2023

















%

















($ in thousands)















































Revenue









112,284













95,916













17%













365,477













331,993













10%











Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)





(17,068)









(17,886)

















(61,020)









(62,270)

















Depreciation and amortization attributable to Cost of revenue





(12,139)









(13,682)

















(47,372)









(50,825)



















Gross profit (IFRS)









83,077













64,348













29%













257,085













218,898













17%











Depreciation and amortization attributable to Cost of revenue





12,139









13,682

















47,372









50,825

















Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)





17,068









17,886

















61,020









62,270

















Performance media cost





(7,122)









(5,392)

















(21,976)









(17,810)



















Contribution ex-TAC (Non-IFRS)









105,162













90,524













16%













343,501













314,183













9%

























Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-IFRS Net Income







































Three months ended









December 31













Twelve months ended









December 31

























2024

















2023

















%















2024













2023















%

















($ in thousands)























































Net income (loss)









24,854













3,227













670%













35,437













(21,487)













265%











Acquisition related costs





-









-

















-









171

















Amortization of acquired intangibles





5,409









14,931

















23,359









42,952

















Restructuring





-









-

















-









796

















Delisting related one-time costs





2,094









-

















2,094









-

















Stock-based compensation expenses





2,782









1,386

















11,460









19,169

















Other expenses, net





16









-

















1,504









1,765

















Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments



(1)







(2,800)









(5,086)

















(8,630)









(11,153)



















Non-IFRS net income









32,355













14,458













124%













65,224













32,213













102%































































Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted (in millions) (2) (*)





67.8









73.7

















70.1









72.6







































































Non-IFRS diluted Earnings Per Share (in USD) (*)









0.48













0.20













143%













0.93













0.44













110%































































(1) Non-IFRS net income includes the estimated tax impact from the expense items reconciling between net income (loss) and non-IFRS net income





(2) Non-IFRS earnings per share is computed using the same weighted-average number of shares that are used to compute IFRS earnings (loss) per share





(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company’s two-for-one reverse split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company’s annual report filed on Form 20-F on March 5, 2025 for details.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION













(Audited)





























December 31





























2024













2023





















Note













USD thousands













ASSETS



:

































Cash and cash equivalents









10









187,068









234,308









Trade receivables, net









8









217,960









201,973









Other receivables









8









4,579









8,293









Current tax assets

















3,373









7,010











































TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



















412,980









451,584









































Fixed assets, net









5









15,727









21,401









Right-of-use assets









6









31,500









31,900









Intangible assets, net









7









336,768









362,000









Deferred tax assets









4









17,800









12,393









Investment in shares









18









25,000









25,000









Other long-term assets

















738









525











































TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



















427,533









453,219











































TOTAL ASSETS





















840,513













904,803













































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity





































































LIABILITIES:



































Current maturities of lease liabilities









6









14,340









12,106









Trade payables









9









228,514









183,296









Other payables









9









38,526









29,098









Current tax liabilities

















4,677









4,937











































TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



















286,057









229,437









































Employee benefits

















300









237









Long-term lease liabilities









6









22,857









24,955









Long-term debt









11









-









99,072









Other long-term liabilities

















-









6,800









Deferred tax liabilities









4









445









754











































TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



















23,602









131,818











































TOTAL LIABILITIES





















309,659













361,255













































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:











15

























Share capital

















377









417









Share premium

















362,507









410,563









Other comprehensive loss

















(2,476)









(2,441)









Retained earnings

















170,446









135,009











































TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















530,854









543,548











































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















840,513













904,803

























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













(Audited)

























Year ended









December 31

























2024













2023













2022

















Note













USD thousands















































Revenues





12









365,477









331,993









335,250













































Cost of Revenues (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)





13









61,020









62,270









60,745

















































































Research and development expenses













49,992









49,684









33,659









Selling and marketing expenses













112,227









105,914









89,953









General and administrative expenses





14









41,237









51,051









68,005









Depreciation and amortization













58,676









78,285









42,700









Other expenses (income), net













1,504









1,765









(4,564)













































Total operating costs













263,636









286,699









229,753













































Operating Profit (loss)













40,821









(16,976)









44,752













































Financing income













(6,657)









(8,192)









(2,284)









Financing expenses













8,946









10,200









4,611















































Financing expenses, net















2,289









2,008









2,327



















































































Profit (loss) before taxes on income















38,532









(18,984)









42,425













































Tax expenses





4









3,095









2,503









19,688















































Profit (loss) for the year















35,437









(21,487)









22,737















































Other comprehensive income (loss) items:







































Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations













(35)









2,126









(6,499)









Foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold reclassified to profit and loss













-









1,234









-















































Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year















(35)









3,360









(6,499)















































Total





comprehensive income





(loss) for the year















35,402









(18,127)









16,238















































Earnings per share







































Basic earnings (loss) per share (in USD) (*)





16









0.51









(0.30)









0.30









Diluted earnings (loss) per share (in USD) (*)





16









0.51









(0.30)









0.30













































(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company’s two-for-one reverse split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company’s annual report filed on Form 20-F on March 5, 2025 for details.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY













(Audited)

















Share





capital













Share





premium













Other comprehensive income (loss)













Retained





Earnings













Total

















USD thousands





































































































Balance as of January 1, 2022









442













437,476













698













133,759













572,375













Total Comprehensive income (loss) for the year















































Profit for the year





-









-











-











22,737









22,737









Other comprehensive loss:













































Foreign currency translation





-









-









(6,499)









-









(6,499)























































Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year







-









-









(6,499)









22,737









16,238











Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity



























































































Own shares acquired





(50)









(86,202)









-









-









(86,252)









Share based compensation





-









47,049









-









-









47,049









Exercise of share options





21









2,184









-









-









2,205























































Balance as of December 31, 2022









413













400,507













(5,801)













156,496













551,615





































































Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year















































Loss for the year







-













-













-











(21,487)









(21,487)









Other comprehensive income:













































Foreign currency translation





-









-









2,126









-









2,126









Foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold





-









-









1,234









-









1,234























































Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year







-









-









3,360









(21,487)









(18,127)























































Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity















































Own shares acquired





(8)









(9,306)









-









-









(9,314)









Share based compensation





-









19,141









-









-









19,141









Exercise of share options





12









221









-









-









233























































Balance as of December 31, 2023









417













410,563













(2,441)













135,009













543,548













































Share





capital













Share





premium













Other comprehensive income (loss)













Retained





Earnings













Total

















USD thousands

























































Balance as of January 1, 2024









417

















410,563

















(2,441)

















135,009

















543,548

























































Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year















































Profit for the year





-









-









-









35,437









35,437









Other comprehensive loss:













































Foreign currency translation





-









-









(35)









-









(35)























































Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year







-









-









(35)









35,437









35,402























































Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity















































Own shares acquired





(49)









(61,690)









-









-









(61,739)









Share based compensation





-









12,510









-









-









12,510









Exercise of share options





9









1,124









-









-









1,133























































Balance as of December 31, 2024









377













362,507













(2,476)













170,446













530,854

























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(Audited)





















Year ended









December 31





























2024













2023













2022





















USD thousands





















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



:

































Profit (loss) for the year









35,437









(21,487)









22,737













Adjustments for:





































Depreciation and amortization









58,676









78,285









42,700













Net financing expense









1,965









1,699









2,147













Loss from disposals of fixed and intangible assets









-









2









542













Loss on leases modification









10









119









56













Loss and revaluation on sale of business unit









16









1,765









-













Remeasurement of net investment in a finance lease









1,488









-









-













Share-based compensation and restricted shares









11,460









19,169









50,505













Tax expense









3,095









2,503









19,688













Change in trade and other receivables









(14,458)









30,603









57,050













Change in trade and other payables









57,671









(43,077)









(100,145)













Change in employee benefits









63









(1)









(179)













Income taxes received









704









352









1,175













Income taxes paid









(5,512)









(8,721)









(14,784)













Interest received









6,595









8,016









2,103













Interest paid









(6,375)









(8,486)









(587)

















































Net cash provided by operating activities









150,835









60,741









83,008















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







































Change in pledged deposits, net









390









1,498









(213)













Payments on finance lease receivable









1,824









1,112









1,306













Repayment of debt investment









95









51









-













Acquisition of fixed assets









(7,742)









(4,495)









(6,433)













Acquisition and capitalization of intangible assets









(15,779)









(15,126)









(8,750)













Proceeds from sale of business unit









-









-









1,180













Investment in shares









-









-









(25,000)













Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired









-









-









(195,084)

















































Net cash used in investing activities









(21,212)









(16,960)









(232,994)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







































Acquisition of own shares









(60,735)









(9,518)









(86,048)













Proceeds from exercise of share options









1,133









233









2,205













Leases repayment









(15,142)









(17,262)









(12,018)













Receipt of long-term debt, net of transaction cost









-









-









98,917













Repayment of long-term debt









(100,000)









-









-





















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(174,744)









(26,547)









3,056

















































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









(45,121)









17,234









(146,930)















































CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF YEAR











234,308









217,500









367,717











EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATIONS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS











(2,119)









(426)









(3,287)











































CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF YEAR











187,068









234,308









217,500







