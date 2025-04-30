Nexxen International Ltd. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Nexxen International Ltd. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) plans to announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 14, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The company will also hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET that day to discuss its results and future outlook. Nexxen is a global advertising technology platform focused on data and advanced TV solutions, offering a comprehensive technology stack that includes demand-side and supply-side platforms. Headquartered in Israel with offices worldwide, Nexxen aims to empower various stakeholders in the advertising ecosystem through innovative solutions tailored to their needs. For more information, interested parties can visit their Investor Relations website.

Potential Positives

Nexxen will release its financial results for Q1 2025, providing investors and stakeholders with timely insights into the company's performance.

A conference call and webcast scheduled for the same day allows for direct communication with leadership, enhancing transparency and engagement with investors.

Nexxen's position as a global player in advertising technology and its expertise in data and advanced TV highlight the company's competitive advantage in a growing industry.

The announcement reinforces Nexxen's commitment to providing valuable insights and updates, fostering trust and confidence among its stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose any preliminary financial performance metrics or outlook may raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

Hosting a conference call to discuss financial results indicates that the company may be experiencing a lack of clarity or stability in its financial position.

Scheduled release of financial results before market opens may suggest potential volatility or uncertainty, which could negatively impact investor sentiment.

FAQ

When will Nexxen release its financial results?

Nexxen will release its financial results on May 14, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

What time is the Nexxen conference call?

The Nexxen conference call will start at 9:00 AM ET on May 14, 2025.

How can I access the Nexxen webcast?

The Nexxen webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of their Investor Relations website.

What is the purpose of Nexxen's conference call?

The conference call is to discuss Nexxen's financial results and outlook for the upcoming period.

Where is Nexxen headquartered?

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and has offices in multiple regions, including the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.





The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 AM ET on the same date to discuss its financial results and outlook.









Webcast and Conference Call Details













When:



May 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET









Webcast:



A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.nexxen.com/











Participant Dial-In Numbers:







U.S. / Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 596-4144





U.K. Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 800 260 6470





International Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 968-2525





Conference ID: 8777366





















About Nexxen









Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.





Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit



www.nexxen.com



.







For further information please contact:









Nexxen International Ltd.







Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations







ir@nexxen.com







Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications







csmith@nexxen.com





