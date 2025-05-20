Nexxen International Ltd. Announces Upcoming Investor Day on May 22, 2025

Nexxen International Ltd. announces its Investor Day on May 22, 2025, featuring strategic insights and a customer panel.

Quiver AI Summary

Nexxen International Ltd. has announced its upcoming Investor Day on May 22, 2025, in New York City, starting at 9:00 AM ET and ending around 12:30 PM ET. The event will provide an overview of the company's strategic vision, financial growth outlook, and product suite, along with expert insights on the advertising industry, a customer panel, and a Q&A session with executives. Attendance will be by invitation only for the in-person event, while the virtual live stream will be publicly accessible. Interested parties can register for the webcast through Nexxen's investor relations website. The release also includes forward-looking statements and cautions about potential risks related to the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

The upcoming Investor Day on May 22, 2025, is an opportunity for Nexxen to showcase its strategic vision and financial growth outlook to investors and analysts, which can enhance investor confidence.

The event will feature a comprehensive overview of Nexxen’s product suite and upcoming innovations, potentially attracting interest in its technology platform.

The inclusion of a leading advertising market expert for an industry outlook session adds credibility to the event and highlights Nexxen's commitment to industry leadership.

The accessibility of the event through both in-person and virtual formats allows broader participation, which can enhance brand visibility and engagement with stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

In-person attendance at the Investor Day is restricted by invitation only, which may limit engagement and transparency with a broader audience of investors and analysts.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, including disclaimers about risks and uncertainties, which could indicate potential concerns about the company's future performance.

The need for advanced registration for the in-person event suggests potential logistical issues that could alienate interested investors, potentially impacting investor relations negatively.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Nexxen's Investor Day?

Nexxen's Investor Day is on May 22, 2025, from 9:00 AM ET to 12:30 PM ET.

Where will the Nexxen Investor Day be held?

The event will be held in New York City and virtually accessed by the public.

How can I attend Nexxen's Investor Day in person?

In-person attendance is by invitation only; contact ir@nexxen.com for availability.

Will there be a live stream of the event?

Yes, the Investor Day will be live-streamed and available on Nexxen’s investor relations website.

What topics will be covered during the Investor Day?

The event will cover Nexxen’s strategic vision, financial outlook, product suite, and include guest sessions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NEXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $NEXN stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NEXN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEXN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Jefferies issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NEXN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEXN forecast page.

$NEXN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEXN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEXN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.0 on 03/26/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today issued a reminder to investors and analysts about its upcoming Investor Day taking place in New York City on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM ET and conclude at approximately 12:30 PM ET.





The Investor Day will feature a comprehensive overview of Nexxen’s strategic vision, financial growth outlook, product suite, upcoming innovations and go-to-market initiatives. The program will also include an industry outlook session presented by a leading advertising market expert, a customer panel discussion, and will conclude with a Q&A session hosted by executive leadership.





The event will be held both in-person and virtually. Due to space limitations, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. The virtual live stream of the Investor Day will be open to the public.





If you are interested in attending the in-person event, please contact



ir@nexxen.com



for more information and availability.









Webcast Details













When:



Thursday, May 22, 2025, 9:00 AM ET – 12:30 PM ET



Thursday, May 22, 2025, 9:00 AM ET – 12:30 PM ET





Registration:



Please register for the webcast ahead of the event at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nf6f9ys8



or under the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s investor relations website



Please register for the webcast ahead of the event at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nf6f9ys8 or under the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s investor relations website





Webcast:



A live stream of the Investor Day can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at



https://investors.nexxen.com/



and an archived webcast will become available in the same section of the investor relations website in the days following the event















About Nexxen









Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.





Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit



www.nexxen.com



.







For further information please contact:









Nexxen International Ltd.







Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations







ir@nexxen.com







Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications







csmith@nexxen.com











Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s planned upcoming Investor Day, as well as any other statements related to Nexxen’s future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (



www.sec.gov



) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.





Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.