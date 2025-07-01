Nexxen International Ltd. Announces Repurchase of 800,000 Ordinary Shares in June 2025

Nexxen repurchased 800,000 shares at $10.45, with $16.4 million remaining in its buyback program.

Quiver AI Summary

Nexxen International Ltd. announced that in June 2025, it repurchased 800,000 ordinary shares at an average price of $10.45, leaving approximately $16.4 million authorized for future buybacks. As of June 30, 2025, the company has 58,941,174 ordinary shares outstanding. Nexxen, a global advertising technology platform specializing in data and advanced TV, provides a comprehensive technology stack that includes demand-side and supply-side platforms, aimed at helping clients achieve their advertising goals. The company is headquartered in Israel and operates internationally across several regions. Forward-looking statements in the press release also highlight the uncertainties and risks associated with the company's plans.

Potential Positives

Nexxen repurchased 800,000 Ordinary Shares, indicating strong confidence in its own stock and financial health.

The share repurchase program still has approximately $16.4 million remaining, suggesting that the company has further plans for capital deployment to support its stock value.

The company’s ongoing focus on a flexible advertising technology platform positions it favorably in the growing digital advertising market.

Potential Negatives

The company is heavily relying on share repurchases, which may indicate a lack of growth opportunities or internal investment options for improving shareholder value.

There is a caution regarding forward-looking statements, which implies uncertainties that could affect the company's future performance and financial stability.

The mention of known and unknown risks suggests that investors may face significant challenges that could lead to unexpected results, creating potential concern among shareholders.

FAQ

What recent share repurchase did Nexxen International Ltd. announce?

Nexxen repurchased 800,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of $10.45 in June 2025.

How many Ordinary Shares does Nexxen have outstanding?

As of June 30, 2025, Nexxen had 58,941,174 Ordinary Shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares.

What is the remaining amount under Nexxen's share repurchase program?

Nexxen has approximately $16.4 million remaining under its current share repurchase program authorization.

Where is Nexxen International Ltd. headquartered?

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

What are Nexxen's main offerings in advertising technology?

Nexxen offers a flexible advertising platform that includes a demand-side platform, supply-side platform, and a data platform core.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NEXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $NEXN stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NEXN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEXN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Jefferies issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NEXN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEXN forecast page.

$NEXN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEXN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEXN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.0 on 03/26/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced that during June 2025 the Company repurchased 800,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of $10.45.





As of June 30, 2025, Nexxen had 58,941,174 Ordinary Shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) and approximately $16.4 million remaining under its current share repurchase program authorization.









About Nexxen









Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.





Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit



www.nexxen.com



.







For further information please contact:









Nexxen International Ltd.







Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations







ir@nexxen.com







Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications







csmith@nexxen.com











Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s capital allocation plans generally and with respect to its ongoing and future share repurchase programs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (



www.sec.gov



) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.





Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.