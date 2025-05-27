Nexxen International Ltd. Announced as Preliminary Addition to the Russell 3000 Index

Nexxen International Ltd. announced preliminary inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, enhancing its visibility among investors.

Nexxen International Ltd. has been named a preliminary addition to the Russell 3000 Index, with final inclusion expected on June 30, 2025. This announcement follows FTSE Russell's release of its 2025 index additions and highlights the company's growth and visibility among U.S. investors. Nexxen's recent structural enhancements, including the consolidation of its listings, are believed to have contributed to meeting the eligibility criteria for this recognition. CEO Ofer Druker expressed pride in the achievement, emphasizing the strategic shift and strong execution that have facilitated the company's progress in the advertising technology sector. This milestone also ensures automatic inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index and related style indexes, further solidifying Nexxen's position in the market.

Potential Positives

Nexxen has been named a preliminary addition to the Russell 3000 Index, which enhances its visibility among U.S. investors.

This inclusion also grants automatic entry into the Russell 2000 Index, broadening its investor base and potential attractiveness.

The announcement reflects Nexxen's growth trajectory and successful execution of its strategic shift to a streamlined trading structure.

The company’s CEO emphasized that this milestone showcases the strength of Nexxen's strategy and technology platform, further boosting shareholder confidence.

Potential Negatives

The press release prominently features forward-looking statements which are inherently uncertain and may mislead investors regarding the company's future performance.

Nexxen's inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index is described as preliminary, implying that it has not been finalized and is subject to change.

The company acknowledges risks and uncertainties associated with its forward-looking statements, which may affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Nexxen International Ltd. known for?

Nexxen is a global advertising technology platform specializing in data and advanced TV solutions.

When will Nexxen officially be included in the Russell 3000 Index?

Nexxen's final inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index is expected on June 30, 2025.

How does Nexxen's Russell 3000 inclusion impact investors?

Inclusion in the Russell 3000 provides enhanced visibility and credibility among U.S. investors.

What structural changes did Nexxen make for index eligibility?

Nexxen streamlined its operations by exchanging ADRs for Ordinary Shares, resulting in a single U.S. listing.

Who can I contact for more information about Nexxen?

Please reach out to Billy Eckert or Caroline Smith via their provided emails for investor relations and communications queries.

$NEXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $NEXN stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NEXN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEXN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Jefferies issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$NEXN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEXN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEXN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.0 on 03/26/2025

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced that it has been named a preliminary addition to the Russell 3000 Index, following the release of FTSE Russell’s list of 2025 index additions. Final inclusion is expected to take effect after the U.S. market opens on June 30, 2025, as part of the Russell indexes’ annual reconstitution, effective after market close on June 27, 2025.





Membership in the Russell 3000 Index also results in automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.





Nexxen’s inclusion marks another significant milestone, underscoring the Company’s execution, growth trajectory and expanding visibility among U.S. investors. The development follows structural enhancements made in February 2025, when Nexxen exchanged its former Nasdaq-listed ADRs for Ordinary Shares and streamlined to a single U.S. listing — a move the Company believes played a pivotal role in meeting the eligibility criteria for index inclusion.





“We are proud to be selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index which represents a meaningful recognition of Nexxen’s momentum and the value we’re delivering to shareholders through strong execution and our strategic shift to a streamlined trading structure,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxen. “This milestone reflects the strength of our strategy, the power of our robust technology platform, and the growing impact we are having in shaping the global advertising technology ecosystem — made possible by our talented employees and the continued support of our stakeholders who believe in our journey.”









About Nexxen









Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.





Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit



www.nexxen.com



.







For further information please contact:









Nexxen International Ltd.







Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations







ir@nexxen.com







Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications







csmith@nexxen.com











Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Nexxen being announced as a preliminary addition to the Russell 3000 Index and Russell 2000 Index, and anticipated benefits related to being included in the Russell 3000 Index and Russell 2000 Index, as well as any other statements related to Nexxen’s future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (



www.sec.gov



) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.





Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.



