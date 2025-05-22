Nexxen International Ltd. and VIDAA Sign Non-Binding MOU to Enhance Strategic Partnership and Ad Monetization Opportunities

Nexxen and VIDAA sign a non-binding MOU to potentially extend their partnership and expand ad monetization efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Nexxen International Ltd. has announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding with VIDAA to potentially extend their strategic partnership beyond its current expiration in 2026. This agreement would allow Nexxen exclusive global access to VIDAA's Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) data and expand its ad monetization rights to include display ads in North America. The MOU also includes the possibility of Nexxen making an additional investment in VIDAA to enhance its smart TV presence in the U.S. The agreement is subject to future negotiations and formal agreements. Nexxen, which focuses on advertising technology and data, aims to empower its partners with a comprehensive technology stack, while VIDAA is a leader in smart TV platforms known for integrating various content and services.

Potential Positives

Nexxen has signed a non-binding MOU with VIDAA to potentially extend and expand their strategic partnership, indicating strong collaboration between the two companies.

The MOU would allow Nexxen to retain exclusive global access to VIDAA's Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) data, enhancing its data capabilities and competitive advantage.

Expanded ad monetization exclusivity for display ads across VIDAA’s media in North America positions Nexxen for greater revenue potential in a key market.

The potential additional investment by Nexxen in VIDAA aims to accelerate the expansion of VIDAA's smart TV footprint in the U.S., indicating confidence in growth opportunities within the smart TV sector.

Potential Negatives

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) with VIDAA is non-binding, indicating potential uncertainty regarding the future of the partnership and reliance on successful negotiations to solidify terms.

The press release highlights the need for Nexxen to potentially invest further in VIDAA to enhance their strategic alignment, implying that Nexxen may be facing financial pressure to maintain competitiveness in the advertising technology space.

The forward-looking statements include numerous risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact Nexxen’s actual results and performance, suggesting potential instability in future operations.

FAQ

What is the latest partnership announcement from Nexxen?

Nexxen announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding with VIDAA to extend their strategic partnership beyond 2026.

What does the MOU between Nexxen and VIDAA entail?

The MOU allows Nexxen exclusive global access to VIDAA’s ACR data and expands ad monetization opportunities across VIDAA media in North America.

How will Nexxen enhance VIDAA’s smart TV footprint?

Nexxen plans to make an additional investment in VIDAA to accelerate the expansion of its smart TV presence in the U.S.

Is the MOU between Nexxen and VIDAA binding?

No, the MOU is non-binding and is subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

Where is Nexxen headquartered?

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NEXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $NEXN stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NEXN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEXN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Jefferies issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NEXN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEXN forecast page.

$NEXN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEXN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEXN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.0 on 03/26/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with VIDAA to potentially extend and expand their existing strategic partnership for multiple years beyond its current term, which is set to expire at the end of 2026.





Under the terms of the MOU, Nexxen would retain exclusive global access to VIDAA’s Automatic Content Recognition (“ACR”) data and expand its ad monetization exclusivity to include display ad monetization across VIDAA’s media in North America.





The MOU also outlines a potential additional investment by Nexxen in VIDAA, aimed at accelerating the expansion of VIDAA’s smart TV footprint in the U.S. over the long term, further deepening the strategic alignment between the two companies.





The MOU is non-binding and subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, as well as customary closing conditions.









About Nexxen









Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.





Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit



www.nexxen.com



.









About VIDAA









Launched in 2014, VIDAA is a global leader in smart TV platforms, offering cutting-edge technology and user-friendly experiences. With more than 400 brand partners and over 40 million connected devices worldwide, VIDAA provides viewers with access to a broad range of global and local content, with a focus on ease of use, speed, and security. VIDAA’s platform is known for its seamless integration of apps, streaming services, and live TV, delivering an all-in-one entertainment hub to millions of homes. The company continues to innovate by investing in long-term software support, keeping its devices current with the latest advancements in smart TV technology.







For further information please contact:









Nexxen International Ltd.







Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations







ir@nexxen.com







Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications







csmith@nexxen.com









VIDAA







Denis Ostir, Senior Director, Editor-In-Chief







denis.ostir@vidaa.com











Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Nexxen’s non-binding MOU with VIDAA and the implications thereof, including but not limited to the anticipated benefits related thereof, as well as any other statements related to Nexxen’s future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to risks related to the continued negotiation of definitive agreements and related to the satisfaction of the closing conditions thereto, and risks related to the ability of the parties to realize the anticipated benefits of the potential extended and expanded partnership. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (



www.sec.gov



) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.





Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.