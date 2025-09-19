Nexxen International Launches $20 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Nexxen International Ltd. (NEXN), an advertising technology platform, on Friday announced the launch of a new $20 million ordinary share repurchase program.

The new buyback is expected to run until the earlier of March 19, 2026, or once fully utilized.

The repurchase program is followed by the closing of the creditor objection period, which was announced on August 15.

The company said the plan does not obligate the company to repurchase a set number of shares and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at its discretion, subject to law and blackout restrictions.

In the pre-market trading, Nexxen International is 1.50% higher at $9.50 on the Nasdaq.

