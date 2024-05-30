Nexxen International to Join Stifel Insight Conference

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International Ltd, an advertising tech company specializing in video and Connected TV, has announced participation in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference. The event, which includes a fireside chat with CFO Sagi Niri and investor meetings, is scheduled for June 4, 2024, in Boston, MA, with a live webcast also available. Nexxen, which operates globally with a comprehensive ad platform, is listed on both the AIM and NASDAQ exchanges.

