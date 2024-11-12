News & Insights

Nexxen International Completes Strategic Share Buyback

November 12, 2024 — 11:20 am EST

Nexxen International (NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International has successfully completed its share buyback program, acquiring 160,119 ordinary shares on the AIM market at an average price of 311.25 pence per share. This strategic move reduces the number of shares with voting rights to 133,089,850, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. As a global leader in advertising technology, Nexxen continues to enhance its financial position and shareholder value.

