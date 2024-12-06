Nexxen International Announces Strategic Stock Market Restructuring

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International Ltd. plans to restructure its stock exchange and trading operations, transitioning its Nasdaq-listed ADRs to Nasdaq-listed Ordinary Shares and delisting from the AIM to focus on the U.S. market. The company will conduct a reverse stock split and host presentations for investors to discuss these strategic changes ahead of a shareholder vote on December 20, 2024. This move aims to streamline Nexxen’s trading structure and potentially enhance its market presence in the U.S.

