Nexxen Gears Up to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Nexxen International Ltd. NEXN is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 13, 2025, before the bell.

The bottom-line estimate for the soon-to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 22 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $97 million, which indicates a year-over-year rise of 7.56%.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 64.2%.

Expectations for NEXN This Time Around

NEXN’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from expanding enterprise relationships, rising self-service adoption, and increased data and technology licensing revenues. For 2025, NEXN anticipates programmatic revenues to reflect 90% of the total revenues, contribution ex-TAC to be $380 million and adjusted EBITDA to be $125 million.

The company’s continued investment in technology, data assets and generative AI is expected to have enhanced internal efficiencies, supporting higher profitability and an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in 2026 and beyond.

However, macroeconomic uncertainties, led by tariffs, evolving U.S. trade policies and geopolitical tensions, are likely to have impacted the company’s prospects.

What Our Model Says About NEXN

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Nexxen this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

NEXN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stock to Consider

Here is a stock from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, has the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 11.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pinned at $161.1 million, indicating a more than 100% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For loss, the consensus mark is pegged at 22 cents per share, narrower than the 35 cents loss reported in the year-ago quarter. BTDR surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the past four quarters and missed thrice, with an average negative surprise of 415.3%.

The company has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Q3 Performance of Other Stocks

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $2.15 per share beat the consensus estimate by 4.2% and increased 10.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4.04 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.4% and rose 4% year over year. The increase in the top line was led by a 2.6% jump in revenues from organic growth.

ManpowerGroup, Inc. MAN posted impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share came in at 83 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% but decreased 35.7% year over year. Total revenues of $4.63 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and rose 2.3% year over year.

