Nexus Uranium Sets Winter Drill Targets

Nexus Uranium Corp. has announced the targets for its upcoming winter diamond drill program at the Cree East uranium project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, set to begin in January 2025. The company will initially focus on Area B, which previously yielded promising results but was not further explored. This strategic move aims to leverage past investments in drilling and geophysics for efficient and cost-effective exploration.

