Nexus Minerals Unveils Promising Gold Discoveries

Nexus Minerals Ltd. has announced significant new gold discoveries at its Wallbrook Gold Project in Western Australia, following a successful aircore drilling program. The program revealed high-grade gold results across four targets, notably at the Payns and Godfrey Prospects, which show promising potential for expansion. These findings bolster Nexus Minerals’ strategy of focusing on near-surface gold discoveries and highlight the strong exploration opportunities at Wallbrook.

