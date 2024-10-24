News & Insights

Stocks

Nexus Minerals Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

October 24, 2024 — 10:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nexus Minerals Ltd. (AU:NXM) has released an update.

Nexus Minerals Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 27, 2024, encouraging shareholders to vote either in person or by proxy. With voting options available both online and through proxy forms, the company emphasizes shareholder participation in upcoming resolutions. This meeting is a crucial event for investors to influence the direction of the company’s management and strategy.

For further insights into AU:NXM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.