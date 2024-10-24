Nexus Minerals Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

Nexus Minerals Ltd. (AU:NXM) has released an update.

Nexus Minerals Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 27, 2024, encouraging shareholders to vote either in person or by proxy. With voting options available both online and through proxy forms, the company emphasizes shareholder participation in upcoming resolutions. This meeting is a crucial event for investors to influence the direction of the company’s management and strategy.

