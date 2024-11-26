Nexus Minerals Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

Nexus Minerals Ltd. (AU:NXM) has released an update.

Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX: NXM) successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Paul Boyatzis, alongside approvals for share placements and options issuance. This outcome signifies a positive outlook for Nexus Minerals, potentially influencing investor confidence and stock performance.

