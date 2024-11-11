Nexus Minerals Director Alters Investment Portfolio

Nexus Minerals Ltd. (AU:NXM) has released an update.

Nexus Minerals Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of its director, Paul Boyatzis, with 2 million unlisted options expiring unexercised. This adjustment results in a significant change to Boyatzis’ holdings, now totaling over 10 million shares and a reduced number of options. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact perceptions of the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

