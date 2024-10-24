News & Insights

Nexus Minerals Announces Annual General Meeting Details

October 24, 2024 — 10:49 pm EDT

Nexus Minerals Ltd. (AU:NXM) has released an update.

Nexus Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 27, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders are invited to vote either in person or by proxy, with proxy forms due by November 25. The company emphasizes the importance of reviewing the meeting materials available online for informed participation.

