Nexus Infrastructure Stakeholder Holdings Shift

Keith Breen has altered his stake in Nexus Infrastructure Plc., with a reported decrease in holdings from 9.03% to 6.76% of voting rights, totalling 610,439 shares. The notification, dated 17th May 2024, was officially filed on the 22nd of May. This change in shareholding structure could be of interest to current and potential investors of the company.

