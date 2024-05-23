News & Insights

Nexus Infrastructure Stakeholder Holdings Shift

May 23, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk

Nexus Infrastructure Plc (GB:NEXS) has released an update.

Keith Breen has altered his stake in Nexus Infrastructure Plc., with a reported decrease in holdings from 9.03% to 6.76% of voting rights, totalling 610,439 shares. The notification, dated 17th May 2024, was officially filed on the 22nd of May. This change in shareholding structure could be of interest to current and potential investors of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

