Nexus Infrastructure Shareholding Shift Notified

May 23, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Nexus Infrastructure Plc (GB:NEXS) has released an update.

Keith Breen has notified Nexus Infrastructure Plc of a change in shareholding, crossing a threshold on May 20, 2024, which resulted in a decrease in his total voting rights from 6.76% to 5.72%. The notification, submitted on May 22, indicates that Breen now holds 517,139 voting rights within the company, with no voting rights through financial instruments. This change in shareholding could be of interest to investors monitoring Nexus Infrastructure Plc’s shareholder composition.

