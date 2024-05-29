Nexus Infrastructure Shareholding Shift Noted

News & Insights

Nexus Infrastructure Plc (GB:NEXS) has released an update.

Nexus Infrastructure Plc has reported a significant change in shareholding, with Keith Breen crossing a threshold on May 29, 2024, resulting in a shift from a previous holding of 5.72% in voting rights down to 0%. This development may interest stakeholders as it reflects a notable change in the company’s ownership structure.

