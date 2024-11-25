News & Insights

Nexus Gold Announces Leadership and Debt Settlement

November 25, 2024 — 10:46 am EST

Nexus Gold (TSE:NXS) has released an update.

Nexus Gold Corp. has announced significant changes in its leadership, appointing Edward Kelly as CEO and Kevin Hart as CFO, both of whom will also join the board of directors. Additionally, the company has settled a debt of $515,000 with Belgravia Hartford Capital by issuing shares and warrants. These strategic moves are expected to stabilize the company and enhance its financial standing.

