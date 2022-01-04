NextTier Shares Gain After Projecting Q4 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) shares are trading more than 20 percent higher on Tuesday morning after the company provided sequential revenue growth guidance for the fourth quarter.

The company said it projects fourth-quarter total revenue guidance to be $500-$510 million, up 25 percent from the third quarter.

The company said, despite typical holiday seasonality, its fourth-quarter guidance suggests a step change in profitability per active frac fleet relative to the third quarter and it anticipates further gains throughout 2022.

Currently, NexTier Shares are at $4.65, up 20.15 percent from the previous close of $3.87 on a volume of 1,414,693. The shares have traded in a range of $3.06-$5.84 on average volume of 1,760,498 for the last 52 weeks.

