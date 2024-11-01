NextSource Materials Unveils New Leadership and Growth Plans

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT) has released an update.

NextSource Materials Inc. has appointed Hanré Rossouw as the new President and CEO, marking a significant step in its strategic growth phase. The company has successfully shipped its first commercial batch of SuperFlake® graphite and is focusing on expanding its battery anode facilities globally to support the electric vehicle market. The leadership transition aims to strengthen NextSource’s position as a sustainable battery materials leader.

