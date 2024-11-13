NextSource Materials Raises Funds for Expansion

News & Insights

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT) has released an update.

NextSource Materials Inc. has successfully closed its final tranche of a private placement, raising CAD$720,800 to advance its Battery Anode Facilities and expand its Molo Mine in Madagascar. The funds will support the company’s strategy to become a key player in the EV battery market by producing high-quality graphite materials. The shares issued are pending final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

