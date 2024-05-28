NextSource Materials Gears Up for Growth

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT) has released an update.

NextSource Materials Inc. is preparing for a significant growth phase by reorganizing its leadership team, appointing Hanré Rossouw as the new President and CEO starting November 1st, 2024. Rossouw, with a robust background in the global natural resources industry, is expected to advance the company’s ambitions in becoming a major supplier of value-added graphite products. Outgoing President and CEO Craig Scherba will transition to a role focused on strategy and developing the company’s relationships within the automotive OEM supply chain.

For further insights into TSE:NEXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.