News & Insights

Stocks

NextSource Materials Gears Up for Growth

May 28, 2024 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT) has released an update.

NextSource Materials Inc. is preparing for a significant growth phase by reorganizing its leadership team, appointing Hanré Rossouw as the new President and CEO starting November 1st, 2024. Rossouw, with a robust background in the global natural resources industry, is expected to advance the company’s ambitions in becoming a major supplier of value-added graphite products. Outgoing President and CEO Craig Scherba will transition to a role focused on strategy and developing the company’s relationships within the automotive OEM supply chain.

For further insights into TSE:NEXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.