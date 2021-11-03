Next's online strength drives 17% sales rise in latest quarter

British clothing retailer Next reported a 17% rise in third-quarter full-price sales compared to 2019, before the pandemic disrupted trading, and maintained its full-year profit guidance.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, kept its guidance for full-price sales for the rest of the 2021-22 year to rise 10% versus 2019-20 and for a full-year pretax profit of 800 million pounds ($1.1 billion), up 6.9% compared to 2019-20.

