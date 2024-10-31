Nextracker Reports Strong Q2 FY25 Financial Results

NEXTracker, Inc. Class A ( (NXT) ) has realeased its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information NEXTracker, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Nextracker, Inc. is a leading provider of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, primarily serving utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects globally. In their latest financial report for Q2 FY25, Nextracker announced a reaffirmation of its FY25 revenue outlook and an increase in its profit outlook, showcasing robust financial health and strategic advancements. The company reported revenues of $636 million, a notable increase from $573 million in Q2 FY24, despite a slight decrease from the previous quarter’s $720 million. Key financial metrics highlighted include an improved GAAP gross margin of 35.4% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.2%, underscoring efficient operational execution and cost management. Strategic highlights from the quarter include the launch of NX Foundation Solutions and a significant expansion of their manufacturing footprint to over 85 partner facilities. Additionally, Nextracker accelerated their planned U.S. domestic content project shipments to the end of the current calendar year. Looking ahead, Nextracker is optimistic about continuing its strong market performance, with management projecting revenues between $2.8 and $2.9 billion for FY25, along with an improved profit outlook.

