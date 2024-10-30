Nextracker raises FY25 EPS view to $3.10-$3.30 from $2.89-$3.09

Consensus $3.10. Backs FY25 revenue view $2.8B-$2.9B, consensus $2.85B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NXT:
- Nextracker reports Q2 adjusted EPS 97c, consensus 60c
- Nextracker Inc options imply 13.4% move in share price post-earnings
- Nextracker price target lowered to $55 from $65 at Roth MKM
- Nextracker price target lowered to $58 from $64 at Wells Fargo
- Nextracker price target lowered to $58 from $62 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.