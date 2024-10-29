News & Insights

Nextracker price target lowered to $55 from $65 at Roth MKM

October 29, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Roth MKM analyst Philip Shen lowered the firm’s price target on Nextracker (NXT) to $55 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The stock is down 50% since June on the fear of project pushouts, slower bookings, and price/margin compression, and while some of this is priced in, these risks remain, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Some of the industry’s headwinds may be abating modestly, such as rates and long lead time high-voltage equipment, but that may not be enough to enable surprises to the upside just yet, the firm added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

