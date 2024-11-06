Nextracker price target lowered to $52 from $65 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Nextracker (NXT) to $52 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after last night’s election results led to a solar sector-wide selloff as investors assess the potential impact of shifting federal policies. Although Trump’s policies would take time to take shape, his aim to amend the IRA and increase tariffs heightens the risk of significant sector impact, the analyst tells investors.

