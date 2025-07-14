Nextracker (NXT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Nextracker (NXT) was down 2.97% at $59.87. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

The solar energy equipment supplier's stock has climbed by 1.63% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nextracker in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.04, marking a 11.83% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $853.36 million, indicating a 18.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.89 per share and a revenue of $3.31 billion, representing changes of -7.82% and +11.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextracker should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.75% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Nextracker possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Nextracker is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.54, which means Nextracker is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that NXT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.61.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.