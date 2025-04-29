Nextracker (NXT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Nextracker (NXT) ending at $43.07, denoting a -0.3% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

The the stock of solar energy equipment supplier has risen by 2.52% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nextracker in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 14, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, up 2.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $828.26 million, up 12.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextracker. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.87% lower within the past month. Nextracker presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nextracker is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.21, which means Nextracker is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

