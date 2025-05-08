Nextracker (NXT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nextracker (NXT) closed the most recent trading day at $44.60, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.07%.

The solar energy equipment supplier's stock has climbed by 11.57% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.33%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nextracker will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 14, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.98, reflecting a 2.08% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $828.26 million, up 12.46% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nextracker. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.87% lower. Right now, Nextracker possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Nextracker is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.98 of its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

