Nextracker (NXT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Nextracker (NXT) ended the recent trading session at $62.95, demonstrating a +1.37% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.61%.

The solar energy equipment supplier's stock has climbed by 8.45% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nextracker in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.04, marking a 11.83% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $853.36 million, indicating a 18.54% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.89 per share and a revenue of $3.31 billion, signifying shifts of -7.82% and +11.95%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextracker. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.75% increase. Nextracker is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Nextracker is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.98. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.96.

We can also see that NXT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

