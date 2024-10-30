Nextracker Inc options imply 13.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Nextracker (NXT) Inc is 1.1x normal with calls leading puts 8:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.4%, or $4.40, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.6%.
