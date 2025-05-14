NEXTRACKER Earnings Results: $NXT Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEXTRACKER ($NXT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of $1.29 per share, beating estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $924,340,000, beating estimates of $838,966,832 by $85,373,168.
NEXTRACKER Insider Trading Activity
NEXTRACKER insiders have traded $NXT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID P BENNETT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 9,801 shares for an estimated $489,069
- BRUCE LEDESMA (Chief Legal & Compliance Ofc) sold 9,891 shares for an estimated $455,474
- HOWARD WENGER (President) sold 6,066 shares for an estimated $272,970
NEXTRACKER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of NEXTRACKER stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,164,007 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,191,254
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,890,445 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,663,352
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,818,592 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,433,165
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,524,497 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,689,875
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,420,528 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,861,049
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,246,952 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,546,557
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 918,336 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,698,679
NEXTRACKER Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
