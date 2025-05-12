NEXTRACKER Earnings Preview: Recent $NXT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NEXTRACKER ($NXT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $838,966,832 and earnings of $0.99 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NXT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NEXTRACKER Insider Trading Activity

NEXTRACKER insiders have traded $NXT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID P BENNETT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 9,801 shares for an estimated $489,069

BRUCE LEDESMA (Chief Legal & Compliance Ofc) sold 9,891 shares for an estimated $455,474

HOWARD WENGER (President) sold 6,066 shares for an estimated $272,970

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NEXTRACKER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of NEXTRACKER stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NEXTRACKER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NEXTRACKER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NXT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

