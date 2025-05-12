Stocks
NEXTRACKER Earnings Preview: Recent $NXT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 12, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

NEXTRACKER ($NXT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $838,966,832 and earnings of $0.99 per share.

NEXTRACKER Insider Trading Activity

NEXTRACKER insiders have traded $NXT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID P BENNETT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 9,801 shares for an estimated $489,069
  • BRUCE LEDESMA (Chief Legal & Compliance Ofc) sold 9,891 shares for an estimated $455,474
  • HOWARD WENGER (President) sold 6,066 shares for an estimated $272,970

NEXTRACKER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of NEXTRACKER stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 2,512,228 shares (+1057.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,771,688
  • FMR LLC removed 2,164,007 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,191,254
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,818,592 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,433,165
  • ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,524,497 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,689,875
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,420,528 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,861,049
  • VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 884,908 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,325,689
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 827,229 shares (+8408.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,218,675

NEXTRACKER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

