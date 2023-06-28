News & Insights

Markets
FLEX

Nextracker Announces Pricing Of Offering Of Class A Common Stock At $36.50/shr

June 28, 2023 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Flex Ltd. (FLEX) said that its subsidiary, Nextracker Inc., priced its underwritten offering of 14.21 million shares of Nextracker's Class A common stock offered by Nextracker and 2.29 million shares of common Stock offered by certain stockholders of Nextracker at an offering price of $36.50 per share.

The offering is expected to close on July 3, 2023.

In addition, the underwriters of the offering have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.65 million additional shares of Common Stock at the offering price from Nextracker and such selling stockholders, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Nextracker expects to use all of the net proceeds from its offering of 14.21 million shares of Common Stock to purchase 14.21 million Nextracker LLC common units from Yuma, Inc., indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, and TPG Rise Flash, L.P., an affiliate of the global alternative asset management firm TPG.

Nextracker said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of the selling stockholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLEX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.