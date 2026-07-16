Nextpower (NXT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Nextpower (NXT) closed at $106.85, marking a -2.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar energy equipment supplier had lost 11.5% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nextpower in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 30, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.04, indicating a 10.34% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $932.26 million, indicating a 7.87% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.71 per share and a revenue of $4.35 billion, representing changes of +4.67% and +22.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextpower. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.45% upward. Nextpower presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Nextpower is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21, so one might conclude that Nextpower is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that NXT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Nextpower Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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