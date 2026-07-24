Nextpower (NXT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Nextpower (NXT) closed at $100.14, marking a -4.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

The stock of solar energy equipment supplier has fallen by 7.68% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nextpower in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2026. On that day, Nextpower is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.34%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $932.26 million, reflecting a 7.87% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $4.35 billion, indicating changes of +3.78% and +22.3%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextpower. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.45% higher. As of now, Nextpower holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nextpower has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.36 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.54.

One should further note that NXT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Solar industry stood at 0.85 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Nextpower Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.