Nextpower (NXT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Nextpower (NXT) closed at $120.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -6.53% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

The stock of solar energy equipment supplier has fallen by 1.1% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.14% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 0.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nextpower in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Nextpower is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.21%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $932.26 million, up 7.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.6 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion, indicating changes of +2.22% and +19.56%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nextpower. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.02% higher. Nextpower presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nextpower has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.05 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.68 of its industry.

Meanwhile, NXT's PEG ratio is currently 2.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Solar industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.1.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Nextpower Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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