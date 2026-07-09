Nextpower (NXT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Nextpower (NXT) closed at $112.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.71% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.27%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.3%.

Shares of the solar energy equipment supplier have depreciated by 1.97% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.61%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nextpower in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.04, marking a 10.34% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $932.26 million, indicating a 7.87% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.66 per share and revenue of $4.35 billion, indicating changes of +3.56% and +22.3%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextpower. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% higher. Nextpower presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nextpower is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.26.

One should further note that NXT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Solar industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.89.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Nextpower Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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