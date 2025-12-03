Nextpower Expands Nashville Hub, Doubles Southeast Solar Tracker Manufacturing Capacity

(RTTNews) - Nextpower Inc. (NXT), an energy technology provider, on Wednesday announced the opening of an expanded Southeast regional hub in Nashville, which includes a new Remote Monitoring Center, along with a major increase in U.S. steel fabrication capacity in the region.

A new fabrication line operated by MSS Steel Tubes USA in Memphis, Tennessee, will double the companies' joint manufacturing output for solar tracker systems used in utility-scale power plants across the Southeast. The current line supports 120 skilled U.S. jobs, a number expected to rise to about 150 as the new line comes online.

Reagan Farr, co-founder and CEO of Silicon Ranch said the company has installed more than 4 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity in its first 15 years and plans to double that within the next three years.

Industry data from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy shows the Southeast added 5 GW of solar capacity in 2024, bringing the total to nearly 28 GW. The region is projected to reach 54 GW by 2030.

"The Southeast has entered a new era of energy infrastructure," said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextpower. "This new U.S. manufacturing line with our partner MSS not only doubles our Memphis factory production capacity for solar trackers, but it also helps our customers scale projects faster, brings new American jobs, and strengthens our supply chain.

