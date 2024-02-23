NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) Price Target Increased by 400.00% to 102.00

The average one-year price target for NextPlay Technologies (NasdaqCM:NXTP) has been revised to 102.00 / share. This is an increase of 400.00% from the prior estimate of 20.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8,769.57% from the latest reported closing price of 1.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextPlay Technologies. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1,800.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.80% to 318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group holds 96K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 34.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXTP by 44.25% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 18K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NextPlay Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monaker Group is an innovative technology-driven company with plans to build a next-generation company through acquisition and organic growth, leveraging the strengths and channels of its existing technologies with those that Monaker acquires, creating synergy and opportunity in the leisure space. Monaker Group is a party to a definitive agreement (subject to closing conditions, including shareholder approval for the transaction) to acquire HotPlay Enterprise Limited, an innovative in-game advertising and AdTech company. Following the completion of the proposed HotPlay acquisition, Monaker Group plans to transform into NextPlay Technologies, an innovative global technology company focused on consumer engaging products in the video gaming and travel verticals with innovative Ad Tech, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain solutions.

