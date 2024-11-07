NexTone Inc. Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

NexTone Inc (JP:7094) has released an update.
NexTone Inc. reported a significant increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching 9,415 million yen, a 112.2% rise compared to the same period last year. Despite the growth in sales, the company’s operating and ordinary profits fell by 13.9% and 9.8%, respectively. NexTone maintains a strong financial position with increased total and net assets, and it projects continued growth in net sales and profits for the full fiscal year.
