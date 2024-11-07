News & Insights

Stocks

NexTone Inc. Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

November 07, 2024 — 11:24 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NexTone Inc (JP:7094) has released an update.

NexTone Inc. reported a significant increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching 9,415 million yen, a 112.2% rise compared to the same period last year. Despite the growth in sales, the company’s operating and ordinary profits fell by 13.9% and 9.8%, respectively. NexTone maintains a strong financial position with increased total and net assets, and it projects continued growth in net sales and profits for the full fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:7094 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.