NextNRG, Inc. Reports Record Revenue Growth of 136% Year-over-Year for EzFill Division in January 2025

NextNRG reports record revenue growth in January 2025, driven by its EzFill division and acquisition of Shell Oil’s fleet.

NextNRG, Inc. has reported significant year-over-year and month-over-month revenue growth for January 2025 in its EzFill division, with revenues reaching approximately $4.99 million, a 136% increase from January 2024 and a 120% rise from December 2024. CEO Michael D. Farkas emphasized the company’s strategic growth plans, including the acquisition of Shell Oil’s truck fleet, which is expected to enhance operational capacity. The month also marked the start of fuel deliveries to a major e-commerce company under a long-term agreement, reflecting ongoing revenue growth across various markets. NextNRG continues to focus on integrating AI and machine learning in energy solutions while expanding its fleet and transitioning to electric vehicle support to promote clean energy adoption.

Potential Positives

NextNRG reported a significant year-over-year revenue growth of 136% for its EzFill division in January 2025, reaching nearly $5 million.

The company achieved a sequential month-over-month revenue growth of 120%, indicating strong and consistent demand for its services.

NextNRG has strategically doubled its operational capacity through the acquisition of Shell Oil's truck fleet, positioning the company for future growth.

The initiation of a substantial long-term fuel delivery agreement with a leading e-commerce company underscores NextNRG's growing market presence and business relationships.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting record revenue growth, the lack of specific details regarding profit margins and cost structure raises concerns about overall financial health and sustainability.

The forward-looking statements section emphasizes uncertainty and risks related to business and macroeconomic factors, which may deter potential investors or partners.

The dependence on a substantial long-term agreement with a leading e-commerce company could pose a risk if the relationship does not yield expected benefits or if market conditions change.

FAQ

What is NextNRG, Inc. known for?

NextNRG, Inc. specializes in artificial intelligence and machine learning for energy innovation, including utility operating systems and mobile fueling solutions.

What were NextNRG's revenue growth figures for January 2025?

NextNRG reported a 136% year-over-year revenue growth and a 120% month-over-month revenue growth in January 2025.

How did NextNRG's acquisition of Shell Oil impact its operations?

The acquisition of Shell Oil's truck fleet doubled NextNRG's operational capacity, enhancing its growth potential and efficiency in fuel deliveries.

What significant partnerships did NextNRG establish recently?

NextNRG initiated fuel deliveries to a leading e-commerce company under a substantial long-term agreement, expanding its market reach.

Where can I learn more about NextNRG's services?

You can learn more about NextNRG's services by visiting their official website at www.nextnrg.com.

MIAMI, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (“NextNRG” and the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NXXT), a pioneer in utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to redefine energy innovation with its cutting-edge utility operating system, smart microgrid solutions, wireless electric vehicle charging, and fuel delivery technologies, today announced record year-over-year (“YoY”) and sequential unaudited revenue growth for the month of January 2025 in its EzFill division. The tables below provide details regarding the YoY and month-over-month (“MoM”) comparisons.





















January 2025 - YoY Comparison

















January 2024









January 2025





Growth













Revenue





$





2,110,843





$





4,992,090





136%













Gallons









546,292









1,438,824





163%









































January 2025 - MoM Comparison













December 2024





January 2025





Growth













Revenue





$





2,272,058





$





4,992,090





120%













Gallons









620,578









1,438,824





132%













































NextNRG, Inc. Executive Chairman and CEO,



Michael





D.





Farkas



, commented, “This record-breaking month underscores the strength of our carefully designed growth strategy, which we are executing with discipline. We believe the acquisition of Shell Oil’s truck fleet, doubling our operational capacity, strategically positions us to maintain this momentum. January 2025 marked the initiation of fuel deliveries to the world’s leading e-commerce company under a substantial



long-term agreement



. Additionally, we are experiencing consistent revenue growth across our key markets and fleet accounts nationwide. With the recent financing and share exchange finalized, we believe we are well-equipped to advance the next stage of our strategic expansion."







About NextNRG, Inc.







NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What’s Next by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into renewable energy, next-generation energy infrastructure, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging, and on-demand mobile fuel delivery to create an integrated ecosystem.





At the core of NextNRG’s strategy is its Utility Operating System which leverages AI and ML to help make existing utilities’ energy management as efficient as possible; and the deployment of NextNRG Smart Microgrids, which utilize AI-driven energy management alongside solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs, and improve grid resiliency. These microgrids are designed to serve commercial properties, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, parking garages, rural and tribal lands, recreational facilities, and government properties, expanding energy accessibility while supporting decarbonization initiatives.





NextNRG continues to expand its growing fleet of fuel delivery trucks and national footprint, including the acquisition of Yoshi Mobility’s fuel division and Shell Oil’s trucks, further solidifying its position as a leader in the on-demand fueling industry. NextNRG is also integrating sustainable energy solutions into its mobile fueling operations. The company hopes to be an integral part of assisting its fleet customers in their transition to EV supporting more efficient fuel delivery while advancing clean energy adoption. The transition process is expected to include the deployment of NextNRG’s innovative wireless EV charging solutions.





To find out more visit:



www.nextnrg.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG’s business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG’s forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact:







NextNRG, Inc.





Sharon Cohen







SCohen@nextnrg.com





