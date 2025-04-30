NextNRG, Inc. Expands Mobile Fueling Operations into Oklahoma, Supporting National Accounts and Growth Strategy

NextNRG expands mobile fueling operations to Oklahoma, targeting national fleet operators and enhancing its service footprint.

NextNRG, Inc., a leader in AI-driven energy innovation, has announced the expansion of its mobile fueling operations into Oklahoma, marking a significant step in its growth strategy. The initial phase will focus on servicing a major in-house fleet operator under a long-term contract, with plans to further extend services to additional clients and open new markets statewide. Oklahoma's strong infrastructure development and concentration of fleet-related industries make it an ideal location for NextNRG's mobile fueling services. The company is also leveraging its advanced technology in renewable energy and EV charging to support its transition to cleaner energy solutions while continuing to expand its footprint nationally.

Potential Positives

NextNRG is expanding its mobile fueling operations into Oklahoma, solidifying its national footprint and supporting its recurring revenue strategy.

The company has secured a long-term agreement with one of the largest in-house fleet operators in the U.S., enhancing its business relationships and establishing a foundation for future growth.

Oklahoma's planned $9 billion construction investments and concentration of fleet-reliant industries present a significant market opportunity for NextNRG's services.

NextNRG is integrating sustainable energy solutions, including wireless EV charging, into its operations, aligning with clean energy adoption trends and enhancing its market competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

Reliance on a long-term agreement with a single large fleet operator in Oklahoma could pose risks if the partnership does not yield expected growth or if the operator changes strategies.

The press release includes extensive forward-looking statements, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties that may mislead investors regarding the company's future performance.

Potential overextension with rapid expansion could impact operational efficiency and service quality, particularly in managing resources across new markets.

FAQ

What recent expansion did NextNRG announce?

NextNRG announced its expansion of mobile fueling operations into Oklahoma to support a large fleet operator.

What technology does NextNRG utilize for energy management?

NextNRG leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) within its Utility Operating System for energy management.

How much planned construction is happening in Oklahoma by 2030?

Oklahoma has more than $9 billion in planned construction through 2030, presenting opportunities for mobile fueling services.

What services are offered by NextNRG?

NextNRG offers direct-to-site fueling, smart microgrid technology, wireless EV charging, and mobile fuel delivery solutions.

How does NextNRG support clean energy adoption?

NextNRG integrates sustainable energy solutions and plans to deploy wireless EV charging to assist fleet customers in transitioning to electric vehicles.

MIAMI, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (“NextNRG” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation—transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered through its advanced Utility Operating System, smart microgrid technology, wireless EV charging, and on-demand mobile fuel delivery solutions— today announced the expansion of its mobile fueling operations into Oklahoma, further extending its national footprint and advancing its recurring revenue strategy.





Initial operations in Oklahoma will begin with servicing one of the nation’s largest in-house fleet operators under a



long-term agreement



. The Company expects to build on this foundation by expanding services to additional national accounts and opening new markets across the state.





NextNRG believes that Oklahoma’s expanding infrastructure and logistics sectors represent a significant opportunity for mobile fueling services. With more than



$9 billion in planned construction through 2030



, a high concentration of fleet-reliant industries, and its role as a national freight and energy corridor, the state aligns well with NextNRG’s customer profile and operating model.





“Oklahoma represents a strong entry point as we expand fueling services for one of the largest in-house fleet operators in the U.S.,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of NextNRG. “This launch not only supports an existing customer relationship under a



long-term agreement



, but also provides a foundation for broader growth across the state as we scale with additional national partners and open new markets in the region.”





NextNRG’s direct-to-site fueling services are currently active in several states, including Florida, Texas, California, Tennessee, Michigan and Arizona. The Company provides centralized account management, on-demand scheduling and secure tracking tools through its proprietary customer interface.







About NextNRG, Inc.







NextNRG, Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What’s Next by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into renewable energy, next-generation energy infrastructure, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging and on-demand mobile fuel delivery to create an integrated ecosystem.





At the core of NextNRG’s strategy is its Utility Operating System, which leverages AI and ML to help make existing utilities’ energy management as efficient as possible; and the deployment of NextNRG smart microgrids, which utilize AI-driven energy management alongside solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs and improve grid resiliency. These microgrids are designed to serve commercial properties, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, parking garages, rural and tribal lands, recreational facilities and government properties, expanding energy accessibility while supporting decarbonization initiatives.





NextNRG continues to expand its growing fleet of fuel delivery trucks and national footprint, including the acquisition of Yoshi Mobility’s fuel division and Shell Oil’s trucks, further solidifying its position as a leader in the on-demand fueling industry. NextNRG is also integrating sustainable energy solutions into its mobile fueling operations. The company hopes to be an integral part of assisting its fleet customers in their transition to EV, supporting more efficient fuel delivery while advancing clean energy adoption. The transition process is expected to include the deployment of NextNRG’s innovative wireless EV charging solutions.





To find out more, visit:



www.nextnrg.com









