NextNRG Inc. CEO Michael Farkas Discusses Record Growth and Innovations in AI-Powered Energy Solutions

NextNRG's CEO discusses the company's AI-driven energy innovations, record growth, and plans for a sustainable energy future.

NextNRG Inc., led by CEO Michael Farkas, is making waves in the AI-driven energy sector, showcasing record growth and innovative technologies, including its AI-optimized Utility Operating System and smart microgrid solutions. The company is capitalizing on the rising demand for sustainable and intelligent energy infrastructure amid a $4 trillion global electricity market. Farkas highlights a significant shift in the industry, noting a recent $25 billion investment in AI-driven power generation and emphasizing the urgency for reliable energy solutions to support the increasing energy needs of data centers. Furthermore, NextNRG's mobile fueling division, EzFill, has reported impressive revenue growth following strategic acquisitions. With a vision of transforming energy infrastructure to enhance efficiency and independence, NextNRG is positioned as a key player in the drive towards national energy security and sustainability.

NextNRG is positioned as a key player in the $4 trillion global electricity market through its innovative AI-powered Utility Operating System and smart microgrid technologies.

EzFill, the company’s mobile fueling division, reported a 136% increase in revenue year-over-year, indicating strong growth and market demand.

The company’s solutions contribute to U.S. energy independence by reducing reliance on foreign energy sources, highlighting its role in national security.

The reliance on forward-looking statements presents a risk to investors, indicating uncertainty about the company's future performance and goals.

The acknowledgment of rising trade tensions and tariffs, such as Ontario's 25% surcharge on electricity exports, may raise concerns about the company's operational costs and market competitiveness.

What is NextNRG Inc. known for?

NextNRG Inc. is recognized for its innovative AI-driven energy solutions and its role in the evolving $4 trillion electricity market.

How is NextNRG contributing to energy independence?

The company aims to reduce foreign energy reliance by implementing decentralized energy via smart microgrids, enhancing U.S. energy security.

What technologies does NextNRG utilize for energy management?

NextNRG employs an AI-driven Utility Operating System and smart microgrid technologies to optimize energy generation and distribution.

What growth has EzFill, NextNRG’s mobile fueling division, experienced?

EzFill reported a 136% revenue increase year-over-year, driven by strategic acquisitions and contracts with major clients.

How does NextNRG support electric vehicle (EV) transition?

The company provides end-to-end solutions for fleet operators, including mobile fueling, EV infrastructure, and wireless charging.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView has released an exclusive interview with Michael Farkas, CEO of



NextNRG Inc



. (NASDAQ: NXXT), highlighting the company’s record-breaking growth and its role at the forefront of the AI-powered energy revolution. As global demand for decentralized, sustainable, and intelligent energy solutions increases, NextNRG is pioneering transformative technologies—positioning itself as a key player in the evolving $4 trillion global electricity market.





In the interview, Farkas discusses the company’s AI-driven Utility Operating System, scalable smart microgrid technologies, and the explosive growth of EzFill, its mobile fueling division. These innovations address the dual challenge of powering AI infrastructure and achieving U.S. energy independence.





“At NextNRG, we’ve created a first-of-its-kind Utility Operating System impacting a nearly $4 trillion market. It integrates AI and ML to create the largest smart grid in the world, reducing generation and distribution costs by more than 10%,” said Farkas. “This grid already serves more than 6 million customer accounts—approximately 12 million people.”





The company is also targeting a major industry shift: the recent $25 billion investment by ADQ and ECP into AI-driven power generation, which underscores the urgency for reliable, high-density energy infrastructure.





“AI is driving massive growth in energy demand, and securing reliable power for data centers has become a strategic priority,” said Farkas. “Our AI-optimized smart grids and microgrid solutions are designed to meet that demand head-on.”







From Blink to NextNRG: Scaling Energy Innovation







Farkas, also the founder of Blink Charging, explained the evolution of his vision from vertically integrated EV charging to an all-encompassing energy infrastructure platform:





“The future of energy isn’t just about EV charging—it’s about upgrading the grid with smart microgrids and AI-driven solutions that enable a resilient and adaptive power infrastructure. That’s why I founded NextNRG—to build this future and power everything from healthcare campuses to tribal lands and commercial facilities.”







EzFill Reports Record Revenue Growth







In January 2025, EzFill, NextNRG’s mobile fueling division, reported $5 million in revenue, up 136% year-over-year from January 2024, and 120% growth month-over-month. This surge follows the acquisition of Shell Oil’s mobile fueling assets and the initiation of a long-term fueling contract with the world’s largest e-commerce company.





“As we continue to onboard new fleet accounts and optimize our operations, we believe we are well-positioned for sustained profitability and further expansion,” Farkas noted.







A Full-Service Energy Transition Strategy







NextNRG provides end-to-end solutions that help fleet operators transition from gas-powered vehicles to EVs through a strategic combination of mobile fueling, EV infrastructure, and wireless charging:





“NextNRG is the only company positioned to guide large fleet owners through every phase of the EV transition. Our Utility Operating System and smart microgrids enable scalable, cost-effective EV charging infrastructure while minimizing operational disruption,” said Farkas.







National Energy Independence and Security







Farkas also addressed rising trade tensions and tariffs, particularly Ontario’s 25% surcharge on electricity exports to U.S. states.





“This highlights the urgency of reducing reliance on foreign energy. By deploying decentralized energy via smart microgrids, we can ensure stable, cost-effective electricity production within the U.S. The transition to self-sufficient energy production isn’t just a sustainability initiative—it’s a national security priority.”







What’s Next for NextNRG







“Our Utility Operating System is one of a kind, and we are integrating AI/ML, microgrid technology, and wireless EV charging to ensure a more reliable and decentralized energy ecosystem. Our goal is to create an energy system that is more efficient, independent, and accessible for all,” Farkas concluded.







Users can read the Full Interview with Michael Farkas







https://prismmarketview.com/nextnrg-delivers-record-growth-amid-surging-energy-demand-and-ai-driven-infrastructure-investments/











About NextNRG, Inc.









NextNRG Inc



. (NextNRG) is Powering What’s Next by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into renewable energy, next-generation energy infrastructure, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging and on-demand mobile fuel delivery to create an integrated ecosystem.





At the core of NextNRG’s strategy is its utility operating system, which leverages AI and ML to help make existing utilities’ energy management as efficient as possible, and the deployment of NextNRG smart microgrids, which utilize AI-driven energy management alongside solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs and improve grid resiliency. These microgrids are designed to serve commercial properties, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, parking garages, rural and tribal lands, recreational facilities and government properties, expanding energy accessibility while supporting decarbonization initiatives.





NextNRG continues to expand its growing fleet of fuel delivery trucks and national footprint, including the acquisition of Yoshi Mobility’s fuel division and Shell Oil’s trucks, further solidifying its position as a leader in the on-demand fueling industry. NextNRG is also integrating sustainable energy solutions into its mobile fueling operations. The company hopes to be an integral part of assisting its fleet customers in their transition to EV, supporting more efficient fuel delivery while advancing clean energy adoption. The transition process is expected to include the deployment of NextNRG’s innovative wireless EV charging solutions.





To find out more users can visit:



www.nextnrg.com









