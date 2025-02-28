NextNav to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

NextNav will announce its Q4 2024 financial results on March 12, 2025, followed by a conference call.

NextNav, a leader in advanced positioning, navigation, timing (PNT), and 3D geolocation, has announced the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The results will be shared after market close on March 12, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the findings. Interested participants can register for the call online and will receive further details upon registration, while a live webcast will also be available. Additionally, a replay of the conference call will be accessible until March 19, 2025. NextNav specializes in providing precise and dependable PNT solutions through its innovative technologies, supported by licensed spectrum.

NextNav is scheduled to release its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, providing investors with timely updates on the company's performance.

The announcement of a conference call for discussing financial results indicates transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

NextNav's focus on next-generation positioning, navigation, and timing technology positions the company as a leader in an evolving market, potentially attracting investor interest and customer engagement.

Financial results announcement for Q4 and full year may indicate potential financial challenges depending on the outcomes reported.



The need for registration to access the conference call could limit investor participation and transparency.



Setting a specific release date could create pressure on the company to meet performance expectations by that timeframe.

What date will NextNav release its financial results?

NextNav will release its financial results on March 12, 2025.

What time is the NextNav conference call?

The conference call will be held at 5:00 PM ET on March 12, 2025.

How can I register for the NextNav conference call?

You can register for the conference call by visiting https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I629366.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast will be available on NextNav's investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/.

Until when will the call replay be available?

The call replay will be available until March 19, 2025.

RESTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation positioning, navigation, timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 after the market closes on Wednesday March 12, 2025, and will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its results.





Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call:



https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I629366



. After registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.





To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.nextnav.com/



.





A replay will be available through March 19, 2025. To receive replay details, please register through the link above. After registering for replay details, each participant will be provided with call details and access codes to listen to the call playback.







About NextNav







NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next-generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav’s positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.





For more information, please visit



https://nextnav.com/



or follow NextNav on X at



https://x.com/NextNav



or LinkedIn at



https://www.linkedin.com/company/nextnav/



.





Source: NN-FIN







Contact:







Katie Eskwitt





Sloane & Company







keskwitt@sloanepr.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.