NextNav Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Appoints Two Rear Admirals to Board Amid FCC Inquiry on PNT Solutions

NextNav reports Q1 2025 financial results, highlights FCC inquiry on PNT solutions, and announces board appointments.

Quiver AI Summary

NextNav Inc. announced its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, highlighting a revenue increase to $1.5 million from $1.0 million in the previous year, primarily due to growth in service revenue. Despite this increase, the company reported a net loss of $58.6 million, which included significant losses attributed to changes in liability values. NextNav is focused on improving positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions as the FCC moves towards exploring GPS alternatives, following a unanimous vote in March. The company also appointed two retired Rear Admirals to its Board of Directors. Looking ahead, NextNav aims to work with the FCC and industry partners to enhance PNT resiliency while maintaining commitment to its operational goals.

Potential Positives

NextNav has strengthened its leadership team by appointing two retired Rear Admirals to its Board of Directors, enhancing governance and strategic direction.

The FCC's unanimous vote to explore NextNav's PNT solutions affirms the company's position in addressing critical national security needs and GPS resiliency.

Revenue increased to $1.5 million for the quarter, reflecting growth in service revenue from government and commercial contracts, indicating a positive trajectory for the company.

The company's cash and cash equivalents significantly increased to $150.4 million, providing a strong financial foundation for future operations and investments.

Potential Negatives

Operating loss increased to $17.0 million from $16.2 million, indicating rising operational costs.

Net loss nearly doubled to $58.6 million, up from $31.6 million, highlighting significant financial deterioration.

High long-term debt of $213.1 million, significantly impacting the company's financial stability and future obligations.

FAQ

What is NextNav's recent Financial Performance?

NextNav reported a revenue of $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, up from $1.0 million last year.

What does the FCC's Notice of Inquiry focus on?

The FCC's Notice of Inquiry focuses on promoting the development of PNT technologies and exploring alternatives to GPS.

Who were the new appointments to NextNav's Board of Directors?

NextNav appointed Retired Rear Admirals H. Wyman Howard and Lorin Selby to its Board on April 16, 2025.

What is NextNav's goal regarding GPS alternatives?

NextNav aims to provide a future-proof terrestrial PNT solution that serves critical infrastructure and public safety needs.

When is NextNav's next conference call for analysts and investors?

NextNav will host a conference call on May 9, 2025, at 9:00 am ET for investors and analysts.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NN Insider Trading Activity

$NN insiders have traded $NN stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIAM SOROND (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 314,338 shares for an estimated $4,853,375 .

. CHRISTIAN D. GATES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 23,493 shares for an estimated $291,926 .

. SAMMAAD SHAMS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 14,499 shares for an estimated $169,500 .

. ARUN RAGHUPATHY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,455 shares for an estimated $77,067 .

. SUSAN BRASSE INSLEY (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,440 shares for an estimated $61,145

ROBERT LANTZ (General Counsel) sold 336 shares for an estimated $4,828

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $NN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





FCC releases Notice of Inquiry (NOI) with bipartisan 4-0 vote









NextNav Announces Appointment of Rear Admirals H. Wyman Howard and Lorin Selby to its Board of Directors







RESTON, Va., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) a leader in next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, today reported its financial results and operational updates for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“During the quarter we saw continued FCC momentum with a unanimous vote in March to further explore PNT solutions, specifically including NextNav’s,” said NextNav’s CEO, Mariam Sorond. “We remain focused on executing against our goals and addressing an urgent national security need for a terrestrial complement and backup to GPS. We look forward to working with the FCC and the rest of the industry to enable PNT resiliency.”







Recent Operational Highlights











Announced Appointment of Two New Members to Board of Directors:



On April 16, 2025, NextNav announced the appointment of Retired Rear Admirals H. Wyman Howard and Lorin Selby to its Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2025.



On April 16, 2025, NextNav announced the appointment of Retired Rear Admirals H. Wyman Howard and Lorin Selby to its Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2025.





FCC Releases Notice of Inquiry (NOI):



On March 27, 2025, the FCC unanimously voted to approve the NOI titled Promoting the Development of PNT Technologies and Solutions to explore how the Commission may foster GPS backups and alternatives, underscoring the FCC’s focus on this issue. On April 28, 2025, NextNav filed comments with the FCC emphasizing the importance of at least one future-proof solution that relies on market forces to deliver a terrestrial, widescale PNT solution that is broadly available to critical infrastructure, public safety, and consumers, and has a clear path to incorporation in end-user devices.









Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Financial Highlights











Revenue:



was $1.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by an increase in service revenue from technology and services contracts with government and commercial customers.



was $1.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by an increase in service revenue from technology and services contracts with government and commercial customers.





Operating Loss:



was $17.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to an operating loss of $16.2 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by higher professional fees and outside consulting expenses, partially offset by reductions in software license costs and payroll-related expenses.



was $17.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to an operating loss of $16.2 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by higher professional fees and outside consulting expenses, partially offset by reductions in software license costs and payroll-related expenses.





Net Loss:



was $58.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, including a loss on change in the fair value of derivative liability of $24.5 million and debt extinguishment loss of $14.4 million, as compared to a net loss of $31.6 million in the prior year period, including a loss on the fair value of the warrants of $13.2 million.



was $58.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, including a loss on change in the fair value of derivative liability of $24.5 million and debt extinguishment loss of $14.4 million, as compared to a net loss of $31.6 million in the prior year period, including a loss on the fair value of the warrants of $13.2 million.





Balance Sheet:



as of March 31, 2025, the Company had $150.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $38.0 million in short term investments. Net long term debt of $213.1 million includes derivative liability of $56.5 million, and is net of unamortized discount of $33.4 million, with a face value of $190.0 million.









Conference Call Information







NextNav will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 9:00 am ET on Friday, May 9, 2025.





Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I6293672417. After registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.





To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.nextnav.com/



.





A replay will be available through March 16, 2025. To receive replay details, please register through the link above. After registering for replay details, each participant will be provided with call details and access codes to listen to the call playback.







About NextNav Inc.







NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav's positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.





For more information, please visit



https://nextnav.com/



or follow NextNav on



Twitter



or



LinkedIn



.







Source: NN-FIN









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also relate to NextNav’s future prospects, developments and business strategies. In particular, such forward-looking statements include the achievement of certain FCC-related milestones and FCC approvals, the ability to realize the broader spectrum capacity and the advancement of NextNav’s terrestrial 3D PNT services, NextNav’s position to drive growth in its 3D geolocation business and expansion of its next generation terrestrial 3D PNT technologies, the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of NextNav, and NextNav’s estimated and future business strategies, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, revenue, expenses, and profitability. These statements are based on NextNav’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.





Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside NextNav’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to, those included in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of the NextNav’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as those otherwise described or updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and NextNav undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Sloane & Company







nextnav@sloanepr.com













NEXTNAV INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)





























March 31, 2025 (unaudited)

















December 31, 2024

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





150,422













$





39,330













Short term investments













37,986

















40,785













Accounts receivable













1,645

















3,301













Other current assets













3,413

















2,629













Total current assets









$





193,466













$





86,045













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $14,725 and $13,716 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













16,972

















17,974













Operating lease right-of-use assets













17,329

















17,368













Goodwill













17,641

















16,966













Intangible assets













9,454

















9,589













Other assets













13,744

















13,798













Total assets









$





268,606













$





161,740























































Liabilities and stockholders’ equity











































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





1,131













$





858













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













7,312

















8,536













Operating lease current liabilities













2,795

















2,462













Deferred revenue













310

















288













Total current liabilities









$





11,548













$





12,144





















































Warrants













21,425

















28,707













Operating lease noncurrent liabilities













14,198

















14,352













Other long-term liabilities













1,761

















1,795













Long term debt, net













213,101

















54,621













Total liabilities









$





262,033













$





111,619





















































Stockholders’ equity:









































Common stock, authorized 500,000,000 shares; 132,413,938 and 131,268,940 shares issued and 132,281,710 and 131,136,712 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













14

















14













Additional paid-in capital













926,280

















912,241













Accumulated other comprehensive income













1,657

















665













Accumulated deficit













(920,685





)













(862,106





)









Common stock in treasury, at cost; 132,228 shares at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













(693





)













(693





)









Total stockholders’ equity









$





6,573













$





50,121













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





268,606













$





161,740



































NEXTNAV INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS













(UNAUDITED)













(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Revenue











$





1,539













$





1,046















Operating expenses:











































Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)













2,533

















2,761













Research and development













4,038

















4,670













Selling, general and administrative













10,520

















8,446













Depreciation and amortization













1,452

















1,319















Total operating expenses











$





18,543













$





17,196















Operating loss











$





(17,004





)









$





(16,150





)











Other income (expense):











































Interest expense, net













(2,738





)













(2,168





)









Debt extinguishment loss













(14,434





)













—













Change in fair value of warrants













6,041

















(13,176





)









Change in fair value of derivative liability













(24,523





)













—













Other loss, net













(5,863





)













(72





)











Loss before income taxes











$





(58,521





)









$





(31,566





)









Provision for income taxes













58

















44















Net loss











$





(58,579





)









$





(31,610





)









Foreign currency translation adjustment













993

















(522





)











Comprehensive loss











$





(57,586





)









$





(32,132





)











Net loss















(58,579





)













(31,610





)











Net loss attributable to common stockholders











$





(58,579





)









$





(31,610





)









Weighted average of shares outstanding – basic and diluted













131,104

















111,061















Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic and diluted











$





(0.45





)









$





(0.28





)







































NEXTNAV INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(UNAUDITED)













(IN THOUSANDS)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Operating activities



































Net loss









$





(58,579





)









$





(31,610





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization













1,452

















1,319













Equity-based compensation













4,324

















4,244













Change in fair value of warrants













(6,041





)













13,176













Debt extinguishment loss













13,734

















—













Issuance of common warrants













5,766

















—













Change in fair value of derivative liability













24,523

















—













Realized and unrealized gain on short term investments













(338





)













(50





)









Equity method investment loss













39

















40













Asset retirement obligation accretion













26

















16













Amortization of debt discount













1,739

















1,442













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable













1,656

















836













Other current assets













(749





)













(434





)









Other assets













16

















(107





)









Accounts payable













273

















878













Deferred revenue













22

















(10





)









Accrued expenses and other liabilities













(254





)













3,022













Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities













212

















253













Net cash used in operating activities









$





(12,179





)









$





(6,985





)



















































Investing activities











































Purchases of network assets, property, and equipment













(30





)













(32





)









Purchase of internal use software













(101





)













(163





)









Purchase of marketable securities













(31,463





)













(5,918





)









Sale and maturity of marketable securities













34,600

















4,000













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









$





3,006













$





(2,113





)



















































Financing activities











































Proceeds from 2028 senior convertible notes













190,000

















—













Repayment of 2026 senior secured notes













(70,000





)













—













Payments towards debt issuance cost













(550





)













—













Payments towards debt













(27





)













(28





)









Proceeds from exercise of common warrants













517

















—













Proceeds from exercise of common stock options













232

















544













Net cash provided by financing activities









$





120,172













$





516













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents













93

















21













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













111,092

















(8,561





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













39,330

















81,878













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





150,422













$





73,317























































Non-cash investing and financing information











































Capital expenditure included in Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









$





22













$





278



























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.